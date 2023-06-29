Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi horror: Minor girl gangraped in Shahbad dairy area park, 3 arrested

    On June 27 night, the victim was in a park with her friend when the three accused who were in the park, committed the crime. On receiving the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the three accused. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

    Delhi horror: Minor girl gangraped in Shahbad dairy area park, 3 arrested AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    In yet another crime case from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Shahbad Dairy area on June 27. It is reportedly said that three people have been arrested by police in the case.

    On June 27 night, the victim was in a park with her friend when the three accused who were in the park, committed the crime. On receiving the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the three accused. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares BIG update, says 'investigation in progress'

    Shahbad Dairy crime incidents 

    In another case of brutal murder from the Shahbad Dairy area, a boy allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl over 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, which killed her on the spot. 

    The accused, identified as Sahil, had planned the murder after the 16-year-old girl rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend her relationship with him, investigation revealed. 

    Apart from murder charges, Delhi Police added the Arms Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in the chargesheet filed against the accused. "Sections 25/27 Arms Act, 354 and 509 IPC, 12 POCSO Act and 3(2)(v) SC & ST Act were added in the present case," read an official press release by the Delhi Police.

    Who is Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old becomes youngest Indian to obtain commercial pilot licence

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares big update, says 'investigation in progress' AJR

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares BIG update, says 'investigation in progress'

    Who is Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old becomes youngest Indian to obtain commercial pilot licence AJR

    Who is Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old becomes youngest Indian to obtain commercial pilot licence

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to him victims of violence

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to meet victims of violence

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023 Live updates: Check out the prize money, winners anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winners Here

    Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

    Eid al-Adha in Kashmir: 'Business is brisk, markets are very crowded'

    Recent Stories

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut, Raghav Lawrence's film, big announcement tomorrow MSW

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut, Raghav Lawrence's film, big announcement tomorrow

    Ajaz Khan on meeting Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail: 'You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this' ADC

    Ajaz Khan on meeting Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail: 'You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this'

    Amazon accidentally reveals prices of iQOO Neo 7 Pro Motorola Razr 40 Realme Narzo 60 gcw

    Amazon reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 & Realme Narzo 60 prices

    SPY Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Nikhil Siddhartha's latest film RBA

    SPY Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Nikhil Siddhartha's latest film

    Akshardham to Birla Mandir: Delhi temples to visit with family ATG

    Akshardham to Birla Mandir: Delhi temples to visit with family

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon