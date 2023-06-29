Delhi horror: Minor girl gangraped in Shahbad dairy area park, 3 arrested

On June 27 night, the victim was in a park with her friend when the three accused who were in the park, committed the crime. On receiving the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the three accused. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

In yet another crime case from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Shahbad Dairy area on June 27. It is reportedly said that three people have been arrested by police in the case.

Shahbad Dairy crime incidents

In another case of brutal murder from the Shahbad Dairy area, a boy allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl over 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, which killed her on the spot.

The accused, identified as Sahil, had planned the murder after the 16-year-old girl rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend her relationship with him, investigation revealed.

Apart from murder charges, Delhi Police added the Arms Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in the chargesheet filed against the accused. "Sections 25/27 Arms Act, 354 and 509 IPC, 12 POCSO Act and 3(2)(v) SC & ST Act were added in the present case," read an official press release by the Delhi Police.

