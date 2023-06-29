Who is Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old becomes youngest Indian to obtain commercial pilot licence

Although it is more expensive to obtain a CPL in the United States, her family gave her their entire support, and now that she has one, she is seeking to fly. As per Sakshi, she spent around Rs 70 lakh to get her CPL and she is aiming to return the money to her parents.

Sakshi Kochhar has become the 'Youngest Commercial Pilot of India', breaking the previous record of another female pilot from India, Maitri Patel, who held the record at 19-years of age. Sakshi, who was born on May 30, 2005, has named as the youngest pilot. She is from the Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo town.

It should be noted that both received their training from flight instructor captain Dr. AD Manek. On May 30, 2023, her 18th birthday, she obtained her commercial pilot licence, making her India's youngest commercial pilot. She met her flying hour goal in seven and a half months.

Sakshi finished her primary education in Parwanoo. She was born and raised in a small business family that ran their own footwear and garments company. She finished her high school education in Himachal Pradesh, where she also developed a lifelong passion for aviation.

As she yearned to become Pilot, she opted for Science with Physics and Maths subjects in her Class 12.

Sakshi briefly put aside her desire to pursue dance, in which she placed first runner-up in the State-level Dance Competition. She decided to complete her senior secondary education at Chandigarh's Government Model Senior Secondary School.

Sakshi joined the Skyline Aviation Club in Mumbai to pursue her dream of earning her Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL). The aviation club sent her to their approved training site in the USA for advanced flying instruction after she finished the first theory training, which lasted four months. Sakshi flew 8,500 kilometres to the USA to receive her pilot training.

Although it is more expensive to obtain a CPL in the United States, her family gave her their entire support, and now that she has one, she is seeking to fly. As per Sakshi, she spent around Rs 70 lakh to get her CPL and she is aiming to return the money to her parents.

Speaking to an news agency, Sakshi said, "I am so lucky to have been brought up in a loving family consisting of my grandparents, parents and an elder brother who always fostered me to achieve my dreams."

"Aviation is a very costlier business and I spent around 70 lacs to get CPL. Once I get the job I will return the money to my parents," Sakshi said. She also said she wants to make her parents proud. Right from the age of 10, Sakshi was fascinated by the aviation industry that developed a passion in her to become pilot and aspired to do something big in life.

