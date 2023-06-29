Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares BIG update, says 'investigation in progress'

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career in the television programme Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil before moving on to portray the lead role in the hit programme Pavitra Rishta.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who breathed his last on June 14, 2020, enjoyed a huge fan following. While the actor allegedly died by suicide, his fans suspected foul play. CBI was handed over the case for proper inquiry and now, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has made new revelations in the case.

Speaking to a news organisation on Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Fadnavis said, "At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police."

The Maharashtra DCM further added that the case is still being investigated and said, "Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage."

After making his mark in the Television industry, the actor then impressed fans with his Bollywood debut in the film Kai Po Che! in 2013. After this, the actor went on to feature in a number of hit movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, PK, and more. The actor earned a loyal and huge fan base by entertaining his fans with his performances.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat in June 2020. A murder investigation was opened into his passing, and his lover Rhea Chakraborty was deemed to be the main suspect. Disha Salian, Sushant's manager, was also found dead a few days before to the actor's passing.