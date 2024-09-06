Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi HC orders Wikipedia to comply with Indian laws, warns of possible ban

    The Delhi High Court warned Wikipedia that non-compliance with Indian regulations could lead to a government-imposed ban. This follows unauthorized edits on ANI's page, which led to a defamation suit. Wikipedia's lack of an Indian headquarters was not accepted as a valid excuse.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court has issued a stern warning to Wikipedia, emphasizing that if the online encyclopedia does not adhere to Indian regulations, the central government may be instructed to block the website in the country.

    The court's decision came after Wikipedia was found to have allowed unauthorized edits on the page of ANI (Asian News International), a private media organization. Three users had altered the entry to label ANI as a "Government Propaganda Tool." ANI subsequently filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 2 crore in damages.

    During the legal proceedings, it was discovered that the offending edits were made by three individuals. The court then ordered Wikipedia to disclose the identities of these users. However, Wikipedia argued that it could not provide this information promptly due to the lack of an Indian headquarters.

    The Delhi High Court rejected this explanation and ruled against Wikipedia. The court emphasized that despite being a foreign entity, Wikipedia must comply with Indian laws if it operates within the country. The court's message was clear: if Wikipedia is unwilling to follow Indian regulations, it should not conduct business in India. The court warned that failure to comply could result in a government-imposed ban on the platform.

