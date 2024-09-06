Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AC malfunctions on IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi flight, passengers distressing ordeal caught on camera (WATCH)

    A distressing scene unfolded aboard IndiGo flight 6E 2235 traveling from Delhi to Varanasi on Thursday, as passengers experienced suffocation due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    A distressing scene unfolded aboard IndiGo flight 6E 2235 traveling from Delhi to Varanasi on Thursday, as passengers experienced suffocation due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system. A video of the incident, showing the passengers' ordeal, is now circulating widely on social media, highlighting the chaos and safety concerns faced by those on board.

    The flight, which was scheduled to depart Delhi at 7:35 pm and land in Varanasi by 8:40 pm, encountered issues from the moment passengers boarded. Despite complaints, flight crew members assured passengers that the AC would be fixed shortly or function after takeoff. However, this did not happen, and as the plane remained on the ground and later in the air, the situation deteriorated.

    Amid growing discomfort, some passengers, including an elderly man and a woman, reportedly began to faint due to the lack of ventilation. Nearby passengers rushed to their aid, providing oxygen support and sprinkling water on them to revive them. The suffocating conditions led to rising frustration among passengers, who began creating a ruckus, demanding immediate attention from the airline crew.

    One passenger, Amit Singh, a resident of Varanasi's Mahamana Nagar Colony, recounted the harrowing experience. "The crew repeatedly said the AC would start after takeoff, but it never did. We were trapped in an airless cabin for the entire duration of the flight," Singh said. He, along with other passengers, expressed concerns that the negligence of the airline could have cost lives.

    Upon landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, many passengers lodged formal complaints with airport authorities, demanding accountability from IndiGo. Some passengers have also indicated their intention to escalate the matter to the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), calling for stricter oversight on airline safety protocols.

