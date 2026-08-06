Delhi has planted 37.99 lakh saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, achieving over 54% of its 70 lakh target. The initiative combines public participation, Ridge restoration and long-term monitoring to expand the capital's green cover.

There has been a landmark success in the ambitious campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' of Delhi, in which as much as 37.99 lakh trees have been planted till date in the capital. This is more than 54 percent of the target fixed by the government of planting 70 lakh trees.

People have shown keen interest in the campaign, and many government departments, schools, colleges, social organizations and individuals are taking part enthusiastically. In fact, this plantation drive is now turning into a people's campaign because of the enthusiasm shown by people.

Plantation Campaign Turns into a People's Movement

One of the important aspects of this campaign has been the emotional involvement of people in it through an appeal for planting trees in the name of their mother.

Through plantation drives organized in schools, colleges, housing societies, religious and other voluntary organizations, this campaign has been able to move out of the limits of a government-sponsored project. It is believed by environmentalists that when people develop a sense of involvement in the tree, it increases chances of survival of the tree.

Specific Emphasis on Revival of Ridge Areas in Delhi

Plantation this year also includes a specific focus on revitalizing Ridge areas of Delhi, which are popularly known as “green lungs” of the city due to their contribution to ecological balance.

Government authorities are choosing appropriate native plant varieties for this task, which are suited to local climate and soil conditions. This move may help in making the urban environment cleaner, cooler, and more sustainable.

System for Tracking Plants for Improved Survival Rate

Delhi government has made it clear that the campaign is all about not only planting trees but also ensuring their survival.

Departments have been asked to conduct regular inspections of plantation areas and provide irrigation and replacements where necessary. Officials claim that maintenance of these plants is the key to success of this campaign.

Experts have highlighted that the effectiveness of plantation campaigns depends not on the quantity of saplings planted but on the number of surviving trees.

Delhi – A Step Towards A Greener And More Healthy Environment

With the issues of air pollution and reduction in green areas still being of prime concern, this campaign is bound to have a significant role in shaping the environmental scenario of the city.

Going by the present trend, the city will definitely be very close to achieving its 70 lakh plantations target in the upcoming months. Besides increasing greenery, the objective of this campaign includes raising public awareness towards the environment.