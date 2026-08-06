Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a STEM Innovation Lab at Delhi's Government Sarvodaya School in Pitampura, aiming to boost hands-on science and technology learning with support from Shikhar and Sophie Dhawan.

It is evident that the government of Delhi is making one more move towards the advancement of technology in education by establishing a STEM Innovation Lab in the Government Sarvodaya School located in Pitampura. The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called this achievement an important milestone in enhancing the quality of education and providing students with all necessary skills required in the changing world.

"The dream of our government is that each and every student studying in a government school must get the facility of such advanced learning where innovation, creativity and scientific temper must be encouraged."

Learning through Practice with Science and Technology

This newly opened lab offers practical learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Unlike conventional education where theoretical knowledge is gained in the classroom only, the students will have an opportunity to conduct experiments, engage in practical work and technology-related activities which can help to enhance the knowledge acquired theoretically.

Experts in education say that STEM-oriented learning is very beneficial for students because it develops their problem-solving skills, logical reasoning and creativity.

Role of Public-Private Partnership in Improving Education System

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Rekha Gupta emphasized that this is an excellent case study on PPP (public-private partnership). She stated that collaboration of the government with the society will lead to improved results in education.

She further mentioned that such cooperation will allow the government schools to provide quality infrastructure and resources that were earlier available only at selective schools. This project shows the importance of community involvement in the improvement of the education system.

Appreciation for the Contributions of Shikhar and Sophie Dhawan

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Rekha Gupta extended her appreciation to the Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Dhawan for their contribution towards establishing the STEM Innovation Lab. As per her, their contribution was not limited to just infrastructure and was an investment in the future of thousands of learners.

Students of the Future

The Delhi government considers that in the coming years, knowledge and innovation will become the key drivers of the economy. Developing the digital infrastructure and innovative labs in the government schools is thus seen as an important task by the Delhi government.

The STEM Innovation Lab at Government Sarvodaya School is likely to play a critical role in helping students familiarize themselves with innovative technologies and enhance their analytical skills.