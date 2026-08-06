AAP leaders met the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that genuine voters are being wrongly removed from the electoral roll during the ongoing revision. They urged for details of such voters to be shared with political parties for verification.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar on Thursday met Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar and raised concerns regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that several genuine voters are being wrongly removed from the voter list.

AAP Alleges Wrongful Removal of Voters

After the meeting, Bhardwaj claimed that a large number of eligible voters, particularly those residing in villages and JJ clusters, had not yet received enumeration forms. "A large number of genuine voters in Delhi, particularly those living in villages and JJ clusters, have not yet received enumeration forms. At the same time, many genuine voters are being wrongly marked as 'shifted ', and their names are being removed from the electoral roll," Bhardwaj said.

He said that the delegation urged the Chief Electoral Officer to share the details of such voters, including their names, addresses and mobile numbers, with political parties' Booth Level Agents (BLAs) so that verification could be carried out and any wrongful deletions could be rectified. "We have requested that the details of these voters be shared with the BLAs for verification. It must be ensured that no genuine voter's name is dropped from the electoral roll during the SIR process," he said.

'Govt Pressuring Meta': Bhardwaj

Bhardwaj also commented on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's recent post regarding Meta, alleging that the government was attempting to influence the social media platform. "Following the 'Gen Z' movement, the government has intensified pressure on Meta. Closed-door meetings with Meta officials are being held under various pretexts. I believe the primary objective is to influence Meta's algorithms so that posts questioning the government do not go viral. This is an attempt by the government to exert pressure on Meta," Bhardwaj alleged. (ANI)