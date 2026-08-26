Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the newly redeveloped Hutatma Smruti Smarak at Patradevi, Goa. He paid tribute to the 'Satyagrahis' of the Goa liberation movement, calling it a manifestation of India's national consciousness and unity.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, inaugurated the newly redeveloped Hutatma Smruti Smarak at Patradevi, a historic site associated with Goa's liberation struggle from Portuguese rule. According to a release, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Y Naik were also present on the occasion.

A Symbol of National Unity

In his address, the Defence Minister paid glowing tributes to the 'Satyagrahis' of the Goa liberation movement, including Karnail Singh from Punjab, Sahodra Devi from Madhya Pradesh, Madhukar Damodar Chaudhary from Maharashtra. He described the movement as not merely a regional struggle, but a manifestation of India's national consciousness and unity. "National unity is above narrow-minded thoughts such as regionalism, communalism, and casteism. Patradevi conveys a powerful message that while India may have diverse regional, social and cultural identities, 'being Indian' is what binds us all together. In Patradevi, the Satyagrahis demonstrated with immense courage that India could stand up for its rights through peaceful means. But when the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation is at stake, and peaceful efforts reach their limit, the nation also possesses the right to exercise its full strength," said Rajnath Singh.

Valour of Indian Defence Forces

Commending the professionalism, courage, and discipline with which the Indian Defence Forces successfully executed the liberation of Goa during Operation Vijay in 1961, the Defence Minister asserted that the valour displayed by the soldiers set an example for militaries worldwide. He said that the self-confidence with which the Indian Defence Forces discharged their duties established a tradition that continues even today, with Operation Sindoor being a prime example. He reiterated that Op Sindoor proved that the defence forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on India. As per the release, Rajnath Singh called the liberation of Goa not merely an occasion to recall past military valour, but also a reminder that the Indian Defence Forces must always remain vigilant, capable, and prepared to safeguard India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India's Defence Transformation

Reflecting on India's remarkable transformation since 1961, the Defence Minister said, "Our defence forces are today protecting national interests with state-of-the-art equipment such as warships, fighter aircraft, advanced radar systems, network-centric warfare capabilities, and long-range air power. All the three services are moving towards greater jointness and integration. We possess a vast economy, talented youth, and a rapidly expanding defence industrial ecosystem. We're enhancing our indigenous capabilities across numerous sectors. We're transforming ourselves from a major defence importer to an increasingly significant global defence manufacturing and exporting nation. Defence exports, which were merely Rs 600 crore before 2014, have today reached a record figure of over Rs 38,000 crore. Defence production, which was once just Rs 40,000 crore, has risen to an all-time high of Rs 1.81 lakh crore. If it weren't for the West Asia crisis, we would have become the world's third-largest economy by now."

Growing Role of 'Nari Shakti'

On the growing Nari Shakti, Rajnath Singh stated that the women who once stood in the forefront of the freedom struggle are today flying fighter aircraft, taking up leadership roles in the military, contributing to space missions and driving innovation & entrepreneurship.

A Call to Future Generations

Defence Minister emphasised that it is the responsibility of present and future generations to honour the freedom won through the sacrifices of the nation's freedom fighters. He said freedom is not merely the right to express oneself; it also carries a responsibility to uphold national unity, respect constitutional values, obey the law, and place national interests above personal gains. He called for preserving and passing on this freedom, along with the values and spirit that underpin it, to future generations, the release said. Rajnath Singh stated that the stories of the martyrs of Patradevi must not remain merely names and dates in history books, and the youth must draw inspiration from the lives, struggles, courage and sacrifices of those who fought for independence. "Our youth must visit this memorial when they travel to Goa, and understand the price at which our nation's integrity was secured. A generation that understands its history can steer its future in the right direction," he said.

Redevelopment of Patradevi Memorial

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sadanand Shet Tanavade; MLA, Pernem Pravin Arlekar; President of the Goa Daman and Diu Freedom Fighters' Association Rohidas Desai; senior state government officials and families of the Satyagrahis were also in attendance. The Government of Goa undertook a major redevelopment of the Memorial through the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, at a cost of approximately Rs 9.50 crore. The renovated memorial has been transformed into an immersive educational and commemorative space, featuring a redesigned central monument, sculptural installations, information hubs and murals depicting the history of the liberation struggle. As per the release, it was in Patradevi that one of the defining chapters of the freedom struggle unfolded, making the site a powerful symbol of courage, sacrifice and the collective resolve to free Goa from Portuguese rule. On August 15, 1955, thousands of volunteers from across India participated in a peaceful satyagraha in Goa. Carrying Indian flags, the first group of satyagrahis entered Goa through Patradevi, where they were met with Portuguese machine-gun fire. Several satyagrahis lost their lives at Patradevi, while others were martyred at different locations during the movement. The redevelopment aims to provide visitors, particularly the younger generation, an opportunity to understand and remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and volunteers who contributed to Goa's liberation.

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