Delhi government misleading public with incorrect information: Centre on power crisis

Satyendar Jain, the Minister of Power in Delhi, has written to the Centre, demanding that the government provide enough power supply to the city. The Delhi government had issued an alert a few days ago about a coal shortfall at power plants and the likelihood of power outages, which might disrupt the 24-hour supply of energy for Metro trains and hospitals.

According to a statement issued by the Union Power Ministry on Sunday, Power Minister R K Singh has "expressed displeasure" with the Delhi administration for "misleading the public with erroneous information" regarding the city's power status. "Panic was attempted to be manufactured by utilising incorrect statistics, which was despicable," Singh added.

The thermal power plants supplying Delhi have enough backup coal inventories to last five to eight days, according to the Union Minister.

On Friday, Jain stated that certain power facilities just have a day's worth of coal supplies, highlighting the country's severe coal scarcity.

The "proper value of stocks" has been indicated in the Union Minister's response to Jain's letter voicing concerns about the coal stock position at power plants delivering energy to Delhi, according to a Power Ministry statement, adding that the statistics in Jain's letter were inaccurate.

According to statistics given by the Ministry, the number of days of stock at 85 percent of the plant load factor (PLF) at the Dadri power plant on April 29 was 8.43 days, while the stock at Unchahar was 4.6 days.

The Power Ministry stated in a statement on Saturday that power will be made available to Delhi. With the heat, power consumption has been high, and regions of the country have experienced power outages due to limited coal stockpiles at several power plants.

