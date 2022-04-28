Heat waves hit India; Know early signs, tips to protect yourself from extreme weather
Heatwaves occur when the average temperature in the summer surpasses 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has also issued a heat advisory for the next four days. In such circumstances, it is critical that we take care of ourselves and our family.
Many sections of India are suffering heat waves with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Heatwaves occur when the average temperature in the summer surpasses 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has also issued a heat advisory for the next four days. In such circumstances, it is critical that we take care of ourselves and our family.
Early indications and symptoms of a heatstroke include dizziness, low or high blood pressure, and confusion. The symptoms also include dry skin, vomiting and nausea, unconsciousness and more.
Also Read: Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD
During the summer, avoid leaving your residence during peak hours. It is critical that we recognise the importance of being hydrated by drinking enough water or juice to ensure that our bodies have adequate fluid to operate correctly.
Here are tips to protect yourself:
1. When you're out in the sun, try to stand in locations with shade or behind a tree.
2. Avoid long-distance travel during peak hours.
3. Also, avoid eating outside food, large meals, and a high protein diet. Make an effort to eat small, frequent meals.
4. Excessive use of tea or coffee, fizzy drinks, and, most significantly, alcohol should be avoided.
5. Wear loose, lightweight clothing.
Also Read: No heatwave for Delhi's residents for next 6 days: IMD
6. Protect yourself from sunburn. Apply sunscreen to your skin and, if feasible, wear sunglasses and a hat.
7. Infants and the elderly should be carefully cared for, and it is preferable to keep them at home than than expose them to the scorching outside.
8. In the summer, when you're out in the sun a lot, take a shower twice a day. This can also aid in the prevention of skin infections caused by the heat.
9. Try to stay indoors as much as possible and only go outside when absolutely essential.
10. Avoid exercising in the sun since it causes extra heat and perspiration in your body. Instead, exercise indoors.
Also Read | Districts in West Bengal to experience severe heatwave till April 30: IMD