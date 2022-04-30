Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's peak power demand touches all-time high as heatwave sweeps states

    Due to the heatwave, demand for power has increased in April, and individuals in many regions of the nation are experiencing power outages. The situation has been exacerbated by a sharp increase in imported coal costs as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as certain power facilities not running at full capacity.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    In the midst of a severe heatwave throughout India, peak electricity consumption reached an all-time high of 207,111 MW on Friday, according to the Ministry of Power. "At 14:50hrs today, the highest All India demand met reached 207111 MW, an all-time high thus far!" the ministry tweeted.

    This comes on the heels of reports of power outages in various areas throughout the country during the intense weather.

    In response to concerns of a drop in coal supplies at thermal plants, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the country's thermal facilities contain around 22 million tonnes of coal, which is sufficient for 10 days, and that replenishment will be done on a continual basis.

    Power outages have been reported in Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, and Maharashtra, among other states. Delhi has also written to the Centre about the risk of power outages at vital institutions. States and UTs are also taking action to address the matter. According to the ministry's statement, energy demand increased by 8.9 percent in March of this year. Furthermore, the ministry claimed that demand is likely to reach around 215-220 GW in the months of May and June.

    Meanwhile, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 657 train journeys in order to expedite the transportation of coal rakes to power plants. There have been 509 mail/express train trips/services cancelled, as well as 148 MEMU train services.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
