PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, defence in focus

After completing his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday. On his agenda is a significant meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The talks between the two leaders are expected to cover a broad range of topics, aiming to enhance bilateral relations in crucial areas such as energy, food security, and defense. Both countries seek to strengthen their ties and cooperation in these key sectors.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "PM @narendramodi bids adieu to France following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in India-France relationship. PM now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit."

During PM Modi's day-long visit to Abu Dhabi, energy, food security, and defense are likely to be the focal points of discussions. The visit aims to review the progress made since the two strategic partners signed a significant trade agreement. The leaders will focus on strengthening cooperation in these key areas, recognizing their importance in bilateral relations.

Commenting on PM Modi's UAE visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture."

Additionally, the visit to Abu Dhabi will provide an opportunity for both leaders to discuss collaboration on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE's Presidency of COP-28 and India's G-20 Presidency. The UAE, as a "special invitee" to the G-20, holds significance in this regard. Cooperation on these global platforms will likely be a focus of discussions.

Completing a significant series of engagements, PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi signifies the culmination of a notable triad, following his substantive discussions with the leadership of France. While in France, PM Modi engaged in extensive talks with President Emmanuel Macron, wherein a wide range of topics were addressed.