Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, defence in focus

    The talks between the two leaders are expected to cover a broad range of topics, aiming to enhance bilateral relations in crucial areas such as energy, food security, and defense. Both countries seek to strengthen their ties and cooperation in these key sectors.

    PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, defence in focus AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    After completing his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday. On his agenda is a significant meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

    The talks between the two leaders are expected to cover a broad range of topics, aiming to enhance bilateral relations in crucial areas such as energy, food security, and defense. Both countries seek to strengthen their ties and cooperation in these key sectors.

    IndiGo flight passenger opens emergency exit door’s cover during take-off, arrested: Report

    In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "PM @narendramodi bids adieu to France following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in India-France relationship. PM now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit."

    During PM Modi's day-long visit to Abu Dhabi, energy, food security, and defense are likely to be the focal points of discussions. The visit aims to review the progress made since the two strategic partners signed a significant trade agreement. The leaders will focus on strengthening cooperation in these key areas, recognizing their importance in bilateral relations.

    Commenting on PM Modi's UAE visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture."

    'River corrects course...' Social media abuzz with viral before and now photos of Yamuna and flooded Red Fort

    Additionally, the visit to Abu Dhabi will provide an opportunity for both leaders to discuss collaboration on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE's Presidency of COP-28 and India's G-20 Presidency. The UAE, as a "special invitee" to the G-20, holds significance in this regard. Cooperation on these global platforms will likely be a focus of discussions.

    Completing a significant series of engagements, PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi signifies the culmination of a notable triad, following his substantive discussions with the leadership of France. While in France, PM Modi engaged in extensive talks with President Emmanuel Macron, wherein a wide range of topics were addressed.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    IndiGo flight passenger opens emergency exit door cover during take-off, arrested: Report AJR

    IndiGo flight passenger opens emergency exit door’s cover during take-off, arrested: Report

    Social media abuzz with viral before and now photos of Yamuna river and flooded Red Fort

    'River corrects course...' Social media abuzz with viral before and now photos of Yamuna and Red Fort

    Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meet today, Centre's ordinance likely to be key focus AJR

    Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meet today, Centre's ordinance likely to be key focus

    Minor girl abducted at Thrissur Railway Station after youth attacked Childline officers with beer bottle anr

    Minor girl abducted at Thrissur Railway Station after youth attacked Childline officers with beer bottle

    Marunadan Malayali Editor Shajan Skariah moves Kerala High Court over 'politically-motivated' arrest threats anr

    Marunadan Malayali Editor Shajan Skariah moves Kerala High Court over 'politically-motivated' arrest threats

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Dramatic footage shows Ukrainian 'Seals' operation against Russian soldiers on a Dnipro island

    WATCH: Dramatic footage shows Ukrainian 'Seals' operation against Russian soldiers on a Dnipro island

    IndiGo flight passenger opens emergency exit door cover during take-off, arrested: Report AJR

    IndiGo flight passenger opens emergency exit door’s cover during take-off, arrested: Report

    SAG-AFTRA strike: US premiere of Cillian Murphy's much-awaited sci-fi film Oppenheimer cancelled vma

    SAG-AFTRA strike: US premiere of Cillian Murphy's much-awaited sci-fi film Oppenheimer cancelled

    Demi Lovato breaks silence on her hearing problem after near-fatal overdose vma

    Demi Lovato breaks silence on her hearing problem after near-fatal overdose

    Social media abuzz with viral before and now photos of Yamuna river and flooded Red Fort

    'River corrects course...' Social media abuzz with viral before and now photos of Yamuna and Red Fort

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon