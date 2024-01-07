Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi: Education Directorate extends closure of physical classes for primary sections until January 14

    The Education Directorate detailed that this measure will be enforced from January 8 to January 12. During this period, schools are encouraged to conduct online classes for their primary section students, ensuring that learning doesn't halt despite the closure of physical sessions.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    In response to weather conditions in Delhi, the Education Directorate has made a critical announcement affecting the schooling system. It declared the continued closure of physical classes for students from nursery to Class V until January 14. This directive encompasses all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools within the city.

    Furthermore, it's been highlighted that January 13 and 14, being the second Saturday and Sunday respectively, will mark the resumption of physical schooling for primary classes starting January 15.

    However, while primary sections are exempt from in-person classes, the directive indicates that schools for other classes (VI to XII) will reopen from January 8. To account for weather concerns, the directive mandated that schools should not commence before 8 AM and must conclude classes by 5 PM.

    The Education Directorate also made it clear that all teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to report for duty on January 8. Additionally, to ensure awareness among students, parents, and staff about these measures, schools have been urged to utilize various communication channels such as bulk SMS, phone calls, and suitable means via the School Management Committee (SMC).

