Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams ED, calls agency 'idiotic'

    The incident unfolded on January 5 in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district when the ED team arrived to conduct raids on the house of TMC functionaries Shahjahan Sheikh and Shankar Adhya, linked to an alleged ration scam.

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams ED, calls agency 'idiotic' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    Two days following a brazen attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, on Sunday (January 7) launched scathing remarks against the central enforcement agency, labelling it as "an idiot". His comments aimed at both the ED and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Mamata Banerjee in the state.

    The incident unfolded on January 5 in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district when the ED team arrived to conduct raids on the house of TMC functionaries Shahjahan Sheikh and Shankar Adhya, linked to an alleged ration scam. This raid occurred in connection with the arrest of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

    #BoycottMaldives: Famed Indians back 'Explore Indian Islands' post derogatory Maldives comments

    Reacting to the lookout notice issued against Shahjahan Sheikh, Chowdhury criticized the ED and said, "What will ED do? ED is itself an idiot. The ruling party in Bengal will look after him."

    He accused the Trinamool Congress of shielding its functionaries, condemning them as a 'look after' government. Chowdhury emphasized that they protect individuals within the party, casting doubts on the effectiveness of lookout circulars due to porous borders and accused the BJP of playing divisive politics while this issue was in the limelight.

    Moreover, Chowdhury expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal under the TMC's governance, highlighting the recent attack on ED officials. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urged immediate action against Shahjahan Sheikh, suspecting possible ties to terrorists.

    These comments by Chowdhury mark a tense political situation in West Bengal amid accusations and counter-accusations between political factions, heightening concerns over governance, law enforcement, and the handling of sensitive cases involving government officials.

    'Express yourself responsibly...' Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi may start campaign from Bihar's Champaran on January 13

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi may start campaign from Bihar's Champaran on January 13

    Boycott Maldives: Famed Indians back 'Explore Indian Islands' post derogatory Maldives comments AJR

    #BoycottMaldives: Famed Indians back 'Explore Indian Islands' post derogatory Maldives comments

    Express yourself responsibly Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks on PM Modi

    'Express yourself responsibly...' Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids AJR

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)? vkp

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)?

    Recent Stories

    Animal makers react to Javed Akhtar's remark on film, takes a dig at feminism; here's what they said RBA

    Animal makers react to Javed Akhtar's remark on film, takes a dig at feminism; here's what they said

    Must Visit: 7 Highest waterfalls in India RBA

    Must Visit: 7 Highest waterfalls in India

    Canadian Police deliver coffee, food to pro-Hamas protesters by blocking roads (WATCH) AJR

    Canadian Police deliver coffee, food to pro-Hamas protesters by blocking roads (WATCH)

    Did Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Prathap attempt suicide? Here's what he said vkp

    Did Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Drone Prathap attempt suicide? Here’s what he said

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi may start campaign from Bihar's Champaran on January 13

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi may start campaign from Bihar's Champaran on January 13

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon