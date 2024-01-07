Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams ED, calls agency 'idiotic'

The incident unfolded on January 5 in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district when the ED team arrived to conduct raids on the house of TMC functionaries Shahjahan Sheikh and Shankar Adhya, linked to an alleged ration scam.

Two days following a brazen attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, on Sunday (January 7) launched scathing remarks against the central enforcement agency, labelling it as "an idiot". His comments aimed at both the ED and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Mamata Banerjee in the state.

The incident unfolded on January 5 in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district when the ED team arrived to conduct raids on the house of TMC functionaries Shahjahan Sheikh and Shankar Adhya, linked to an alleged ration scam. This raid occurred in connection with the arrest of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Reacting to the lookout notice issued against Shahjahan Sheikh, Chowdhury criticized the ED and said, "What will ED do? ED is itself an idiot. The ruling party in Bengal will look after him."

He accused the Trinamool Congress of shielding its functionaries, condemning them as a 'look after' government. Chowdhury emphasized that they protect individuals within the party, casting doubts on the effectiveness of lookout circulars due to porous borders and accused the BJP of playing divisive politics while this issue was in the limelight.

Moreover, Chowdhury expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal under the TMC's governance, highlighting the recent attack on ED officials. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urged immediate action against Shahjahan Sheikh, suspecting possible ties to terrorists.

These comments by Chowdhury mark a tense political situation in West Bengal amid accusations and counter-accusations between political factions, heightening concerns over governance, law enforcement, and the handling of sensitive cases involving government officials.

