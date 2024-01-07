Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir consecration: Ramayan-era trees to adorn Ayodhya

    Preparations for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are in full swing, with the Ayodhya Development Authority focusing on enhancing the city's greenery by planting trees associated with the Ramayana period.

    As the date for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches, the Ayodhya Development Authority is intensifying efforts to enhance the city's greenery by planting trees associated with the Ramayana period. The authority has initiated a tree-planting campaign in Ayodhya, aiming to have trees from the Ramayana era across the entire city before the main event scheduled for January 22. The campaign has gained momentum with swift actions from the development authority.

    Planting 50,000 Saplings

    The Ayodhya Development Authority revealed that 50,000 plants linked to the Ramayana period are being planted in the city. The nursery director confirmed that 50,000 saplings have already been ordered, with additional types of plants expected soon. 

    Vishal Singh, the Vice Chairman of the Authority, outlined the plan to focus on saplings related to the Ramayana period while also incorporating horticulture and aesthetically pleasing plants. The main program on January 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 7,000 VVIPs from across the country and the world are expected to attend, serves as the backdrop for these preparations.

    Vedic Chants for Ram Lala

    Ayodhya resonates with Vedic chants as rituals, including 'Havan and Yagya', are performed for the Ram Lala idol. Temple construction officials shared that the ground floor of the temple is completed, and the first floor is constructed, featuring statues of Lord Hanuman and Garun at the entrance. 

    The entire city is gearing up for a comprehensive transformation before January 22, aligning with the Pran Pratishtha program starting on January 16 and culminating in the main event. High-tech security arrangements, including the use of Artificial Intelligence, are underway to ensure the safety and success of the historic occasion.

