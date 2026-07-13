A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot dead his wife in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri after a heated argument on Sunday. CCTV footage reportedly shows the couple stopping their scooter before the accused allegedly opened fire with his service pistol. He fled the scene soon after. Police have launched a search, registered a case.

A Delhi Police constable has been accused of shooting his wife dead in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri after an argument turned violent on Sunday. Police said the couple had been facing problems in their marriage for some time, with frequent disagreements over personal matters. According to investigators, the husband and wife left their home together on a scooter earlier in the day. During the journey, another argument reportedly broke out between them.

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CCTV footage recovered by police is said to show the couple stopping on the roadside before getting off the scooter and continuing their heated exchange. Police sources said the constable allegedly pulled out his service pistol during the argument and fired at his wife. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the spot, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Accused fled after the incident

Soon after the shooting, the accused allegedly fled from the scene. Police teams have launched a search operation to trace him. Officers are checking CCTV cameras from nearby areas and along possible escape routes to track his movements.

Sources said the accused was posted with the Anti-Theft Squad of Delhi Police's East district. Investigators are also speaking to family members and people known to the couple to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

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Investigation continues

Police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigation. Officials are examining all available evidence, including CCTV footage and statements from witnesses, to establish the complete sequence of events.

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

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