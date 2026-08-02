Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said an investigation is on into a terror suspect arrested by the West Bengal STF, who allegedly planned subversive action during protests. He said further revelations may emerge and that some exploited student outrage.

Terror Suspect Probe Underway

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said an investigation is underway regarding a terror suspect arrested by the West Bengal Special Task Force, and further revelations may emerge. Speaking to reporters, Majumdar said, "An investigation is underway regarding the terror suspect who has been apprehended; further revelations may emerge. I believe that certain individuals exploited the student outrage during the protests at Jantar Mantar for their own political gain... Our government is investigating this matter, and we will get to the bottom of it"

The West Bengal STF on Saturday said the terror suspect arrested on Friday, identified as Hamim Mondal, had plans for subversive action during protests by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi.

Violence at Kolkata Student Protest

Earlier on Friday, Majumdar said that "goons and hooligans" took over a student protest staged by Left and ultra-Left groups in Kolkata, reporters were assaulted and beaten, and said those responsible would have to face consequences. Speaking to reporters, Majumdar said, " Yesterday, in the name of cockroaches, the left and the ultra-left have demonstrated on the roads of Kolkata, and we have observed that the goons and the hooligans they took over the agitation and they molested the reporters, they have beaten the reporters and the police is now taking the action."

He further said, "It is the BJP government; we won't allow appeasement politics, so those who have done this kind of atrocity on the reporters as well as the common man will have to pay for that."

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said seven cases have been registered and at least 70 people identified as "miscreants" in connection with the violence during a NEET students protest in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI)