A 17-year-old minor driving without a license in Hyderabad's Borabanda crashed a car into parked vehicles and a motorbike, critically injuring two brothers. One man was trapped under the car before being rescued by onlookers. The minor was later caught by locals after attempting to flee the scene.

A 17-year-old teenager reportedly driving a Maruti Baleno without a licence crashed into seven parked two-wheelers and then smashed into a motorbike carrying two brothers in Hyderabad's Borabanda district on Sunday, leaving both men critically injured. The minor lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a row of parked two-wheelers before colliding with a motorbike that was carrying two brothers, according to CCTV footage of the event.

Both motorcyclists were thrown from the bike by the crash. The one who was seated behind him took the brunt of the impact, while the other just escaped with minor injuries after managing to get out of the way of the car. He was trapped beneath the automobile when it ran over him a short while later.

In order to save the injured man, onlookers were seen in the video racing to the scene and lifting the car.

The two men who were hurt were Prabhakar (55) and Rajkumar (60), who were travelling to church. Both were transferred to different private hospitals for treatment after suffering severe injuries.

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The minor was also seen allegedly attempting to flee the scene after the crash. However, locals chased him down, caught him a short distance away and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived.

According to police, the minor allegedly took the car after finding its keys inside the vehicle following a cleaning job. The Madhuranagar Police have opened a case and are doing more research.