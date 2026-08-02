Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit out at Ashok Gehlot, saying a 'teacher who eats jaggery shouldn't preach against it' and urged him to introspect on his own tenure before criticising the government. He also commented on Rahul Gandhi.

Shekhawat targets Gehlot

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday targeted former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, stating that a teacher who consumes jaggery himself should not preach to children against eating it. He remarked that before constantly criticising the state government, Gehlot should engage in introspection and recall the state's conditions during the 2018-2023 period, according to a release.

Speaking to the media on Sunday during the 'Super Excellency Award' ceremony and a seminar on the theme 'Talent Requires Motivation'--organised by the Motivational Society of Rajasthan--Shekhawat noted that Ashok Gehlot is a senior opposition leader.

Although his party may not have assigned him a major responsibility, it remains his duty to play the role of the opposition given his stature as a senior leader. However, Shekhawat added that before offering any criticism, Gehlot should also reflect on the state of law and order, administration, and governance during his own tenure.

On Rahul Gandhi's 'Irresponsible Statements'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent statement, Shekhawat said that making irresponsible statements is nothing new for him. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi has made such remarks on numerous occasions--both inside and outside Parliament, and within the country and abroad. He stated that if a process regarding a breach of privilege or constitutional provisions has been initiated, making irresponsible comments about it cannot be considered appropriate.

This comes after BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday moved a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the use of unparliamentary remarks during the Lok Sabha proceedings on July 29. In his notice submitted under Rule 222 read with Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Thakur alleged that Rahul Gandhi used "unparliamentary and derogatory language" while addressing the House and repeated the remarks despite being warned by the Chair.

'Drug-Free Youth for a Developed India' Campaign

Shekhawat stated that keeping the youth away from drugs is the need of the hour to realise the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat'. With this objective in mind, a 100-week national mega-campaign titled 'Drug-Free Youth for a Developed India' (Nashamukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat) has been launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the release, he stated that depression and substance abuse have emerged as major challenges facing youth and their families across the globe today. For a nation to progress, it is essential to nurture, groom, and guide its youth power in the right direction.

Shekhawat noted that approximately 14,000 programs were organised across the country under this campaign, with nearly 20 million (two crore) young people pledging to remain drug-free and to help create a drug-free society. He mentioned that each volunteer would inspire at least five young people to either stay away from drugs or give up the habit. For the next 100 weeks, volunteers will conduct public awareness activities every Sunday at universities, colleges, various institutions, and workplaces.

The release stated that he expressed confidence that the collective efforts of the government, educational institutions, religious and social organisations, and the youth would foster a drug-free environment in the country, proving to be a significant milestone in realising the vision of a 'Developed India' (Viksit Bharat). (ANI)