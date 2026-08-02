Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over devastating rains in Kerala that have killed eight people. Priyanka noted the Congress-led UDF's relief work, while Rahul highlighted the state government's efforts to support families.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday expressed grief over the devastation caused by heavy rains in Kerala that have claimed eight lives and displaced thousands.

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Support

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, "My heart goes out to the people of Keralam affected by the devastating rains. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. I pray for the safe return of those who are missing and a speedy recovery for the injured." My heart goes out to the people of Kerala affected by the devastating rains. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. I pray for the safe return of those who are missing and a speedy recovery for the injured. In this difficult hour, the Congress-led UDF… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 2, 2026

She added, "In this difficult hour, the Congress-led UDF government is on the ground carrying out relief and rescue work. I urge all Congress and UDF workers to stand with those affected and extend every possible support."

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the devastation caused by heavy rains in Keralam.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the state government is making every possible effort to support affected families and coordinate relief and recovery operations. "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by heavy rains across Keralam. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the eight people who have lost their lives. May those still missing be found safe, and the injured make a swift recovery. The state government is making every possible effort to support affected families and coordinate relief and recovery operations. I urge all Congress workers and volunteers to assist these efforts in every possible way. Please remain vigilant, especially in the hilly regions, and follow the guidance of the authorities. Keralam stands united in this difficult hour. I stand firmly with every affected family," he wrote onX.

Official Toll and Damage

According to official figures, eight people have died, eight others remain missing, and 13 people have sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in Keralam. A total of 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps across the state. Twenty-seven houses have been completely destroyed while 196 houses have suffered partial damage.

Government Response and Relief Efforts

An official release said that Chief Minister VD Satheesan continues to remain in touch with the ministers in charge of various districts and district administrations regarding the rain-related situation in the state.

Rainfall has reduced compared to the previous day, bringing some relief. Cleaning and sanitation operations have begun in flood-affected areas, and political workers and voluntary organisations have been urged to participate in the cleaning drives. The government said it would extend all necessary support. People living in hilly areas are to remain vigilant.

The release said that although rainfall has reduced, all necessary preparations have been made to deal with any eventuality. The update added that public representatives and volunteers are actively engaged in relief operations, and people can approach the government machinery for any assistance they require. (ANI)