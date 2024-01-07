Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi court allows AAP leader Sanjay Singh's personal signing for Rajya Sabha re-nomination

    Despite Singh's appeal contesting his arrest and subsequent detention by the ED being dismissed by the Delhi High Court, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Singh as an accused, marking the sixth complaint in the case.

    Delhi court allows AAP leader Sanjay Singh's personal signing for Rajya Sabha re-nomination AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    In a recent development amidst the Delhi liquor policy case, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has permitted AAP leader Sanjay Singh, currently held in custody, to personally sign his re-nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha, under strict security measures.

    Sanjay Singh, slated for re-nomination to the Upper House with his term ending on January 27, retains his position as a Rajya Sabha MP even while in detention. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating the alleged Delhi liquor scam, has not opposed Singh's act of signing the re-nomination documents.

    However, stringent conditions accompany this allowance; Singh is prohibited from engaging with anyone, utilizing his mobile device, or interacting with the media during his visit to the Rajya Sabha. He is also barred from meeting party members or holding any meetings.

    Singh filed a plea seeking court permission to sign the Rajya Sabha nomination form and supporting documents, as well as to submit these papers to the Returning Officer. Additionally, he requested authorization to sign an undertaking necessary for obtaining a 'No Dues Certificate' from the Upper House.

    Responding to Singh's plea, the court directed jail authorities to facilitate his visit to the Returning Officer on January 8 and January 10 at 11 am.

    Last October, Singh was apprehended following an ED raid at his Delhi residence related to a money laundering case associated with the alleged liquor scam. Despite Singh's appeal contesting his arrest and subsequent detention by the ED being dismissed by the Delhi High Court, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Singh as an accused, marking the sixth complaint in the case.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
