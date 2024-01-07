Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi govt to decide on schools winters holidays day after withdrawing wrong order

    The Delhi government retracts its decision to extend the winter vacation in schools within the national capital, citing a mistaken issuance. The Directorate of Education clarifies that a decision on the matter will be made on Sunday.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    In a sudden turn of events, the Delhi government reversed its decision to extend the winter vacation in schools within the national capital on Saturday. The initial announcement, which extended the break until January 10, was declared a mistake by the Delhi Department of Education. According to meda reports, a decision regarding the matter will be made on Sunday morning.

    The Directorate of Education in Delhi clarified that the earlier order, labelled as "Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18" dated January 6, 2024, has been withdrawn with immediate effect. The updated order stated, "Further orders in this regard may be issued in due course."

    The initial extension of the winter break was justified by the Delhi government due to "extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert" for the national capital territory (NCT). However, the decision was quickly rescinded amidst unforeseen circumstances.

    On Saturday, Delhi experienced another day of grey, foggy conditions, with the daytime peak temperature reaching only 15.2 degrees Celsius and a low settling at 8.9 degrees in the early hours.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) offered a glimmer of relief, predicting a rise in temperatures over the next two days. An approaching western disturbance is expected to bring light rain on Tuesday, and cold day conditions are anticipated to abate by Sunday, as per officials' statements on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration issued an order on Saturday, directing all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 until January 14. The decision is in response to prevailing dense fog and cold weather conditions.

    The order, issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, applies to all schools recognized by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, and others. Panwar emphasized, "In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14."

    The minimum temperatures in parts of western Uttar Pradesh have dipped to single-digit figures. On Saturday, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, expected to hover between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days. The IMD has issued a cold wave and fog warning for western Uttar Pradesh, encompassing Gautam Buddh Nagar.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
