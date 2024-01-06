AI-powered CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) (Lucknow Zone), highlighted that the police administration conducted a meeting with Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai concerning the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Saturday.

In preparation for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, artificial intelligence-based CCTV cameras have been installed in the surrounding areas, as a substantial number of visitors are anticipated. Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) (Lucknow Zone), highlighted that the police administration conducted a meeting with Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai concerning the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Saturday.

"Ayodhya Police had a meeting with the authorities of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust regarding the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The motive was to gain the details of the sequence of the events...," ADG Mordia told ANI.

"Police have been deployed and artificial intelligence-powered CCTVs have been installed in the whole district, areas around the Ram Temple and tent cities," the top cop added.

The official further assured that pilgrims attending the grand ceremony in the city would not encounter any inconvenience.

"Our manpower would be deployed in a way that no one would face any kind of problem," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to grace the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event, drawing attention from various quarters, includes invitations extended to several VVIP guests from India and abroad to partake in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya are set to commence on January 16, a week before the primary ceremony.

The pivotal rituals of the consecration ceremony for Ram Lalla on January 22 will be conducted by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is scheduled, wherein thousands of devotees will be provided meals. Ayodhya is witnessing the construction of several tent cities to accommodate the influx of devotees expected to gather in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has outlined arrangements for 10,000-15,000 individuals. In anticipation of the surge in visitors during the grand ceremony, local authorities are actively implementing heightened security measures and logistical arrangements to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.