Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AI-powered CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) (Lucknow Zone), highlighted that the police administration conducted a meeting with Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai concerning the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Saturday.

    AI powered CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 8:10 PM IST

    In preparation for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, artificial intelligence-based CCTV cameras have been installed in the surrounding areas, as a substantial number of visitors are anticipated. Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) (Lucknow Zone), highlighted that the police administration conducted a meeting with Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai concerning the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Saturday.

    "Ayodhya Police had a meeting with the authorities of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust regarding the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The motive was to gain the details of the sequence of the events...," ADG Mordia told ANI.

    Also read: 'Fills eyes with tears, mind with emotions': PM Modi shares 'Ram Ayenge' song ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

    "Police have been deployed and artificial intelligence-powered CCTVs have been installed in the whole district, areas around the Ram Temple and tent cities," the top cop added.

    The official further assured that pilgrims attending the grand ceremony in the city would not encounter any inconvenience.

    "Our manpower would be deployed in a way that no one would face any kind of problem," he added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to grace the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event, drawing attention from various quarters, includes invitations extended to several VVIP guests from India and abroad to partake in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

    Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya are set to commence on January 16, a week before the primary ceremony.

    The pivotal rituals of the consecration ceremony for Ram Lalla on January 22 will be conducted by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

    Also read: Inside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invite (PHOTOS)

    A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya is scheduled, wherein thousands of devotees will be provided meals. Ayodhya is witnessing the construction of several tent cities to accommodate the influx of devotees expected to gather in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

    The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has outlined arrangements for 10,000-15,000 individuals. In anticipation of the surge in visitors during the grand ceremony, local authorities are actively implementing heightened security measures and logistical arrangements to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 8:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maldives politician's racist remark against Indians while mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks outrage snt

    Maldives politician's racist remark against Indians while mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks outrage

    Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes snt

    Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    NIA action: Four properties tied to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang confiscated in terror clampdown AJR

    NIA action: Four properties tied to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang confiscated in terror clampdown

    Want to build hostel for Sanatan school students: Delhi lawyer after buying Dawood Ibrahim's plot for 2 cr snt

    Want to build hostel for Sanatan school students: Delhi lawyer after buying Dawood Ibrahim's plot for 2 cr

    Recent Stories

    Maldives politician's racist remark against Indians while mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks outrage snt

    Maldives politician's racist remark against Indians while mocking PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit sparks outrage

    Katrina Kaif has THIS special 'Merry Christmas' wish for her and Vicky kaushal's family, read here RKK

    Katrina Kaif has THIS special 'Merry Christmas' wish for her and Vicky kaushal's family, read here

    Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes snt

    Alaska Airlines shocker: DGCA asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes

    'Merry Christmas' Exclusive: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi on working with each other for the first time RKK

    'Merry Christmas' Exclusive: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi on working with each other for the first time

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon