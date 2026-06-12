Delhi Police constable Ronit Yadav was arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Gurugram, an incident caught on CCTV and widely shared online. Police said he later threatened the woman's family and rammed his Thar SUV into the gate of a housing society. The victim had previously filed a complaint against him in 2025.

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend on a road in Gurugram and later crashing his SUV into the gate of a residential society. Videos of the incident, captured on CCTV cameras, have gone viral on social media.

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The accused, identified as Ronit Yadav, is posted with Delhi Police and is a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. According to police, he allegedly attacked the woman, his former partner, in Gurugram while under the influence of alcohol, according to a report by NDTV.

CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

The CCTV footage shows Yadav allegedly hitting the woman on a public road. A passer-by who tried to help her was also seen getting involved in a scuffle with the accused. The videos triggered strong reactions online, with many people demanding strict action.

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Threats to Family Alleged

According to the woman's complaint, Yadav reached her residence between 5 am and 6 am and tried to force his way inside. He allegedly threatened her mother and minor sister when he could not meet her.

The woman, a BBA student at a Delhi college, told police that she had ended the relationship because of his behaviour. She also claimed that he had assaulted her in September 2025 and that she had withdrawn an earlier complaint after receiving threats.

A local court has rejected Yadav's bail plea. He is currently lodged in Bondsi Jail.

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