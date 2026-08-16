Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Khushbu Sundar condemned her party's State President Nainar Nagenthran for his 'disgusting' remarks about the CM's mother, stating women are not to be used as political pawns. Nagenthran later issued a clarification.

'Disgusting and Unacceptable': Khushbu Sundar Slams TN BJP Chief

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Khushbu Sundar on Saturday condemned the party's State unit president Nainar Nagenthran's remarks about Chief Minister Vijay's mother, saying women should not be used as political targets.

In a post on X, Sundar described Nagenthran's remark as "disgusting" and said such comments were unacceptable on any platform. "The crude remark made by BJP State President Thiru Nainar Nagendran avl about the CM of Tamil Nadu's mother is disgusting. Such comments are unacceptable on any platform," she said.

Sundar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always spoken about 'Nari Shakti' and held women in high esteem. She described the remark as a personal attack that crossed the line of political discourse.

Sundar said political leaders could question a party, raise issues concerning people or criticise a government over its performance, but should not involve women to make a political point. "Question the party, raise your voice for the people, attack the government if they fail to deliver, but never ever use a woman to make your point. WOMEN ARE NOT PAWNS IN THE GAME OF POLITICS," she said.

She urged political parties and their members to think before making remarks insulting women, adding that every person was born because of a woman and a mother. "Remember, you are in this world because of a woman and a mother. This insult to a mother is painful and hurting," Sundar said.

Nagenthran's Remark in Response to Vijay's Jibe

Nagenthran's remarks came after Vijay took a dig at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin following the party's defeat in the April 2026 Assembly election. Vijay appeared to refer to the whereabouts of Stalin's "father" after he lost the Kolathur Assembly constituency. In response, Nagenthran made a personal reference to Vijay's mother and said the identity of the father could be known by "asking the mother at home".

Nagenthran Clarifies Remarks

Nainar Nagenthran has, however, clarified his remarks that had drawn criticism, saying his comments had been misrepresented for political purposes. In a post on X, Nagenthran said his remarks during the book release event of Oru Naadu 2.0 were not intended to target anyone.

"During the book release event of Oru Naadu 2.0, those who seek to twist and misrepresent the speech I delivered on stage for political gain--I wish to inform them that I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive," Nagenthran said.

"I am one who holds immense concern for the mother, for the motherland, and for the mother tongue," he added. (ANI)