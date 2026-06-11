Rs 370 Biryani Remark Costs Him His Job: What Was Himanshu Jangra's Alleged Salary?
Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old employee from Gurgaon, found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a comment made during comedian Pranit More's crowdwork show went viral. The remark was criticised as misogynistic, leading to backlash.
A Rs 370 biryani comment and man loses job
A young employee from Gurgaon has become the focus of a major online controversy after a comment he made during a stand-up comedy show went viral on social media. Himanshu Jangra, reportedly 22 years old, faced severe criticism after his remarks during comedian Pranit More's crowdwork segment were widely described as misogynistic and disrespectful towards women.
The backlash quickly spread across social media platforms, eventually leading to consequences for both Jangra and his employer. As the controversy gained attention, many internet users began searching for details about his professional background, including his salary and workplace.
What Happened At The Comedy Show?
The incident took place during a crowd interaction segment at comedian Pranit More's show in Gurgaon. During the segment, audience members were asked to share personal stories and experiences.
Himanshu Jangra recounted an experience about taking a woman on a date and spending Rs 370 on biryani. During the conversation, he suggested that because he had spent money on the date, he expected intimacy in return.
Those who are feeling sorry for this guy losing his job...watch the extended version, he just didn't stop at vasul karne wala comment. Let him face the consequences pic.twitter.com/dQJzeUo1ZM
— Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) June 9, 2026
Meet 22 years old Gurgaon Boy Himanshu Jangra who is now known as The "370 rupees guy" He was fired from his Job after his remarks during a live stand-up comedy show hosted by comedian Pranit More went viral in which he claimed that he tried to enjoy half sex with a girl because… pic.twitter.com/6MUu6blebK
— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 9, 2026
Everyone enjoyed the cringe content including the host Pranit More and many women in the audience. There are ten times more objectionable and cringe contents available on YouTube and Instagram by many female stand up comedians but lets reserve all our outrage only for this 370… https://t.co/MZRQcQoU0Qpic.twitter.com/dZZ86kB3pA
— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 9, 2026
A clip of the interaction soon surfaced online and spread rapidly across social media. Many viewers condemned the statement, arguing that it promoted harmful attitudes towards women and relationships. The controversy intensified as thousands of users criticised both the audience member and the comedian's handling of the situation.
What Is Himanshu Jangra's Alleged Salary?
Very little verified information about Himanshu Jangra has been made public. However, reports claim that he was employed at a Gurgaon-based company called Starvik Design.
Bollywood Shaadis reported that according to salary estimates available on employment platform AmbitionBox for employees in similar entry-to-mid-level roles at the company, individuals with comparable experience may earn between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per annum (LPA).
It is important to note that this figure is only an estimate based on publicly available salary data and has not been officially confirmed as Jangra's actual salary package.
Employer Responds To Viral Backlash
As criticism continued to grow online, the controversy also began affecting Jangra's employer. The company's founder, Vivek Vishwakarma, later addressed the issue and explained why the organisation decided to part ways with the employee.
According to Vishwakarma, the viral clip generated a large volume of negative attention. He said the company started receiving criticism online, while some business partners reportedly raised concerns about being associated with the controversy.
The founder stated that after reviewing the video, he found the remarks offensive. As a result, the company decided to terminate Jangra's employment.
Pranit More Also Faces Criticism
The controversy has not been limited to Himanshu Jangra alone. Comedian Pranit More has also faced criticism from social media users who believe he should have challenged or stopped the remarks during the live interaction.
Many online commentators argued that comedy should not normalise disrespectful attitudes towards women. Others said the incident highlights the growing scrutiny faced by public performers and content creators when controversial statements are made during live shows.
NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notices
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports and viral videos related to a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana. The Commission noted that remarks allegedly promoting sexual coercion and non-consensual behaviour towards a woman were made publicly during the event and were reportedly met with applause.
National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual… pic.twitter.com/StKOSo1ax9
— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026
Considering the seriousness of the matter, the NCW has issued hearing notices to comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Both have been directed to appear before the Commission for a hearing scheduled on June 22, 2026, at 4:00 PM.
A Debate Beyond One Viral Clip
The controversy has sparked wider discussions about accountability, online behaviour and the impact of viral content. What began as a brief audience interaction at a comedy show quickly turned into a national social media debate.
While questions remain about the full circumstances surrounding the incident, the episode serves as another example of how comments made in public settings can have serious professional and personal consequences in the age of social media.
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