The incident took place during a crowd interaction segment at comedian Pranit More's show in Gurgaon. During the segment, audience members were asked to share personal stories and experiences.

Himanshu Jangra recounted an experience about taking a woman on a date and spending Rs 370 on biryani. During the conversation, he suggested that because he had spent money on the date, he expected intimacy in return.

Those who are feeling sorry for this guy losing his job...watch the extended version, he just didn't stop at vasul karne wala comment. Let him face the consequences pic.twitter.com/dQJzeUo1ZM — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) June 9, 2026

Meet 22 years old Gurgaon Boy Himanshu Jangra who is now known as The "370 rupees guy" He was fired from his Job after his remarks during a live stand-up comedy show hosted by comedian Pranit More went viral in which he claimed that he tried to enjoy half sex with a girl because… pic.twitter.com/6MUu6blebK — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 9, 2026

Everyone enjoyed the cringe content including the host Pranit More and many women in the audience. There are ten times more objectionable and cringe contents available on YouTube and Instagram by many female stand up comedians but lets reserve all our outrage only for this 370… https://t.co/MZRQcQoU0Qpic.twitter.com/dZZ86kB3pA — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 9, 2026

A clip of the interaction soon surfaced online and spread rapidly across social media. Many viewers condemned the statement, arguing that it promoted harmful attitudes towards women and relationships. The controversy intensified as thousands of users criticised both the audience member and the comedian's handling of the situation.