Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, citing PM Modi's I-Day speech, stated that armed Naxalism has been eliminated but 'dimaagi Naxals' (ideological Naxals) still pose a threat. He spoke at an Independence Day event in Raipur.

CM echoes PM Modi: Armed Naxalism over, but 'dimaagi Naxals' remain

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly stated that armed Naxalism has been eliminated, though "dimaagi Naxals" (ideological Naxals) remain. The Chief Minister inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Chhattisgarh Public Relations Department at Town Hall in Raipur on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. The exhibition showcases profiles and photographs of freedom fighters from Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Sai extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state and said the day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Chhattisgarh.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Sai said, "Today, in his speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi is absolutely right; in the address he delivered to the nation from the Red Fort today on the occasion of Independence Day, he made significant mention of Chhattisgarh. He noted that armed Naxalism has been eliminated, though 'dimaagi Naxals' remain."

Extending greetings, he said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Chhattisgarh on the 80th Independence Day. Today, we have celebrated Independence Day with great fervour across the entire state, including here in Raipur."

He also highlighted, "The Public Relations Department has organised an exhibition at the Town Hall, showcasing the profiles and photographs of Chhattisgarh's freedom fighters."

PM Modi on 'dimagi Naxal' threat

In his Independence Day address, PM Modi said, "We have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya naxal' (armed naxal). Even if these naxals are gone, the 'dimagi Naxal', are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country to a wrong path. We need to identify these dimagi naxal, isolate them, and bring the youth together for a developed country."

Tricolour hoisted for first time in Naxal-free Boter village

Earlier, the Tricolour was hoisted for the first time on Independence Day in Boter village, deep inside the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, which was once part of the Red Corridor. The flag was hoisted at the government primary school in Boter and at the camp of the 29th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Villagers said national festivals were not celebrated earlier in the area due to fear and restrictions imposed by Naxalites. Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Station House Officer of Orchha, said the Independence Day programme was organised for the first time in the Boter village.

SHO Pandey said, "For the first time, flag hoisting has been done here. Villagers were also offered snacks. With the Police camp opening here, villagers are excited and met us warmly. Once the area became Naxal-free, it has been developing rapidly. We are proud to be here to witness the flag hoisting for the first time. Since the area was Naxal-affected, people used to be scared. Now, they feel liberated."

This year's Independence Day celebrations saw children holding the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans alongside ITBP personnel, marking a significant change for villagers who said they had earlier lived under restrictions imposed by Naxals.