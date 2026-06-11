A viral video from Yamunotri pilgrimage route showing 4 men carrying a pilgrim on a makeshift carrier has sparked intense debate online. Critics questioned the need for such assistance and argued that pilgrims should walk if physically able. Others defended the practice, saying it provides employment to locals and helps devotees reach the shrine.

A video from the Yamunotri pilgrimage route in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated discussion about pilgrimage travel, physical fitness and the use of human-powered carriers in the hills. The clip shows four men carrying a heavy pilgrim on a makeshift doli-like carrier while climbing the steep route towards the Yamunotri temple. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, attracting millions of views and thousands of comments.

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Internet Reacts Strongly

Many social media users criticised the scene, arguing that people should not undertake difficult mountain pilgrimages if they are unable to walk the route themselves.

Several comments mocked the situation, with users comparing the carrier to a funeral procession rather than a pilgrimage journey. Others questioned whether such travel reflected the spirit of a religious yatra, which is often associated with personal effort and endurance.

Some users argued that if a person cannot physically complete the trek, they should either improve their fitness first or choose alternative ways of worship rather than placing the burden on others.

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Others Defend the Practice

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. A number of social media users pointed out that carrying pilgrims is a recognised source of income for many local workers in the Himalayan region.

Supporters argued that the carriers willingly provide the service and are paid for their work. They also noted that every devotee has the right to visit a shrine, regardless of age, health or physical condition.

One commenter said the arrangement benefits both sides, with pilgrims receiving assistance while local workers earn a livelihood during the busy pilgrimage season.

Wider Debate on Pilgrimage ,Tourism

The viral video has also revived discussions about the challenges faced by workers who transport pilgrims on steep mountain routes. Every year, thousands of visitors use ponies, palanquins and human-powered carriers to reach Himalayan temples, especially elderly devotees and those with mobility issues.

However, critics argue that such practices can become controversial when passengers appear physically capable but choose not to walk.

The debate has also touched on broader concerns about responsible tourism, fitness awareness and the working conditions of people employed on pilgrimage routes.

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A Video That Divided Opinion

While opinions remain sharply divided, the clip has once again shown how a few seconds of video can spark a national conversation.

For some viewers, nevertheless, the scene represented an uncomfortable example of privilege and dependence. For many, it highlighted an important source of employment in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage economy.

As the video continues to circulate online, the discussion on faith, personal responsibility and the livelihoods of mountain workers keeps growing bigger.