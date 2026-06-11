Mohammed Aslam, popularly known as Aslam Rickshawala, has become a social media sensation after a video showed him speaking fluent Spanish with tourists in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. Aslam, who has spent over 17 years navigating Old Delhi's streets, also acts as an informal tour guide. His skills, warmth and hospitality have earned widespread praise.

A video from the narrow, crowded lanes of Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk is making waves on social media, and it has left people in India and abroad completely stunned. On one hand, you have people spending years in coaching classes trying to learn a foreign language. On the other, you have a rickshaw driver in Delhi's scorching heat, chatting with foreign tourists in their own language as if he grew up there. The internet is currently obsessed with 'Aslam Rickshawala', a unique star who has become a social media sensation for his hospitality and amazing language skills.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 'Secret' Video That Made Aslam An Overnight Star

This heartwarming story began when a video was posted on an Instagram account named "Aslam Rickshawwala". The video quickly went viral, getting more than 10 lakh (1 million) views. It starts with Aslam confidently facing the camera and saying: "So friends, how are you? I am Aslam Rickshawala. Today my clients are Spanish."

The Truth Behind The ,Viral Video,: Is Aslam A Hidden Tour Guide?

What happened next left everyone speechless. Aslam turned the camera towards the Spanish tourists sitting behind him and started speaking to them in fluent Spanish. His accent and fluency were so perfect that even the Spanish tourists were amazed. The best part? When he asked the tourists in Spanish how they liked India, one of them replied lovingly in Hindi, "Bahut achha, bahut achha."

17 Years of Hard Work and The Real Face of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'

This unique rickshaw driver's real name is Mohammed Aslam. He has been earning his living by driving a rickshaw on Delhi's streets for over 17 years. But Aslam is not just an ordinary driver. He also works as an unofficial tour guide for foreign tourists visiting Chandni Chowk. While taking them around, Aslam shares historical stories about Delhi, suggests beautiful spots for great photos, and his favourite place to show them is the colourful and fragrant spice market (Khari Baoli). He now has nearly 90,000 followers on social media, and his account is filled with videos of him laughing, smiling, and speaking foreign languages with tourists from different countries.

A New Image Breaking Stereotypes: Why The Internet Is Debating

Aslam's video has gone viral at a time when we often hear news of tourists or passengers being mistreated in different parts of the country. Recently, an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai made headlines for his rude comments to a female passenger, raising safety concerns. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi also met with auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi to discuss their livelihood and challenges like rising fuel prices.

What's Next? Aslam's Journey After Becoming An Internet Star

Amidst all this, Aslam Rickshawala's story has brought a very positive and happy change to social media. People are calling him the true brand ambassador of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (The guest is God). Internet users say that people like Aslam, without any government help, are boosting India's image on the global stage with just their friendly nature and incredible talent. Today, Aslam's rickshaw, running on the streets of Delhi, is making the whole world fall in love with India's beautiful hospitality.