Veteran Uttarakhand singer Narendra Singh Negi has voiced support for chef Keshav Negi, who was arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy in Delhi. Calling for justice, Negi suggested that the cook was being unfairly targeted while larger questions about safety lapses remain unanswered.

Veteran Uttarakhand folk singer Narendra Singh Negi has come out in support of chef Keshav Negi, whose arrest in the Delhi Malviya Nagar fire case has sparked a major debate in Uttarakhand. The singer's appeal for justice has received widespread support on social media, with many people questioning whether the cook is being unfairly blamed for a tragedy that claimed 23 lives.

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Narendra Singh Negi Raises His Voice

Narendra Singh Negi, one of Uttarakhand's most respected cultural figures, shared a message on social media urging people to seek justice for Keshav Negi. He suggested that the cook was being made a scapegoat and said the real responsibility for the tragedy should be determined through a fair investigation.

His post quickly gained attention across Uttarakhand, with thousands of users expressing support. Many praised the singer for speaking up, while others demanded that investigators examine the role of hotel management and safety authorities before fixing responsibility on a single employee.

Strong Reactions On Social Media

The singer's statement triggered a wave of reactions online. Numerous users posted messages under the hashtag demanding justice for Keshav Negi. Several people argued that a cook should not be held solely responsible for a major fire incident, especially when reports have highlighted serious safety failures inside the building.

Supporters claimed that larger questions remain unanswered about fire safety arrangements, emergency exits and building compliance. Some users also appealed to political leaders and government authorities to ensure that the investigation remains transparent and unbiased.

At the same time, some social media users disagreed and said investigators should be allowed to complete their work before conclusions are drawn. The debate has continued to divide opinion online.

Court Denies Bail To Keshav Negi

The controversy intensified after a Delhi court denied bail to Keshav Negi. Following the decision, he was sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

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His arrest has led to criticism from several Uttarakhand-based social organisations, which have questioned whether the action focuses on an individual employee while ignoring broader issues linked to the incident.

Political Leaders Seek Fair Investigation

The matter has also attracted attention from political leaders in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reportedly spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and requested a transparent investigation into the case.

According to officials, Rekha Gupta assured that no innocent person would face injustice and said all agencies had been directed to conduct a thorough investigation based on facts, evidence and legal procedures.

Dhami also spoke with Keshav Negi's daughter, while BJP MP Anil Baluni reportedly raised the issue with Delhi Police officials. Leaders from the opposition have also demanded an impartial inquiry.

Ganesh Godiyal, the chief of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, also posted in support of Keshav Negi, demanding justice and fair probe.

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Malviya Nagar Fire Death Toll Rises To 23

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy has increased to 23 after a Bangladeshi woman who suffered severe burn injuries died during treatment.

Investigators have identified several alleged safety shortcomings at the guest house. Officials said windows and glass panels were sealed, escape routes were limited, the basement entrance was locked from inside and proper ventilation systems were missing. Authorities believe these factors may have contributed to the rapid spread of smoke and the high number of casualties.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on determining responsibility for one of Delhi's deadliest fire incidents in recent years. While supporters of Keshav Negi continue to demand justice, authorities maintain that all aspects of the tragedy are being examined.

(With inputs from agencies)