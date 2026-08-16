BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge of disrespecting Vande Mataram by talking during its recital. The BJP demanded an apology, while Congress refuted the claims.

BJP Accuses Congress Leadership of Disrespect

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday accused the top leadership of the Congress of disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram during its recital at the party headquarters on Independence Day. Trivedi claimed that senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were "casually talking" when the national song was played in Congress headquarters. The BJP leader alleged, "Today, the country is celebrating Independence Day with a great deal of zeal and enthusiasm. This is the first Independence Day in which our national song Vande Mataram has been sung in full form, uncut, uninterrupted. But at this time, we have seen a very ugly moment when, in the head office of the Congress Party, it was seen that their supreme leader, Sonia Gandhi, their super president, Rahul Gandhi, and sitting president, Mallikarjun Kharge, while it was being sung, were not attentive. Rather, they were casually talking to each other, giving remarks to each other, even calling someone."

The BJP MP further alleged that the conduct of the Congress leadership reflected a lack of respect for Vande Mataram and claimed that the party had not wholeheartedly accepted the song in its full form. He demanded an apology and a clarification from party leaders. "This shows the utter disrespect by the Congress towards the national song Vande Mataram. This shows that the Congress party has not yet wholeheartedly accepted the full form of Vande Mataram. We strongly condemn this deplorable act by the top leadership of the Congress, and we urge an apology from the Congress Party and a clarification from them."

Amit Malviya's Specific Allegations

Earlier today, BJP's Amit Malviya also claimed that Sonia Gandhi allegedly got "agitated" after the initial stanzas of the national song were sung at the event and asked for the rendition to be stopped, and Rahul Gandhi also signalled the end of the song. However, they were informed that it would continue, and the full rendition of Vande Mataram was subsequently sung at the event. "For the first time, the entire 'Vande Mataram' was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end. They were told to let it continue," he said.

Congress Refutes Claims

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)