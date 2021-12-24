Delhi CM Kejriwal announces all eligible people in state now vaccinated with first dose of COVID vaccine

Kejriwal announced on Twitter that the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination has been administered to 148.33 lakh patients. He appreciated all doctors, teachers, ASHA workers and all other frontline workers and congratulated to all district functionaries.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, said on Friday that the national capital has achieved 100% immunisation for the first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine for eligible persons. Kejriwal announced on Twitter that the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination has been administered to 148.33 lakh patients. He appreciated all doctors, teachers, ASHA workers and all other frontline workers and congratulated to all district functionaries. Today, the Union Health Ministry said that India's total covid-19 immunisation coverage had surpassed 140.31 crores. India's COVID-19 recovery rate is presently greater than 98%.

As previously reported, 118 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi on Thursday, including one fatality. On Wednesday, Delhi had 125 instances, the most since June 22. On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a review meeting to analyse the coronavirus situation in the national capital. "The Delhi government's preparations are robust, from hospitals to medications. The home isolation system was being reinforced. It is a plea to you to be cautious and prevent the spread of this new variant," Kejriwal stated in a tweet.

The meeting took place just one day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital due to an increase in Omicron cases. However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the city was well equipped to deal with the rise in COVID-19/Omicron cases, pointing out that the Union Territory has 37,000 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients.

