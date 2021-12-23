PM Modi holds review meeting on COVID-19 situation amid Omicron threat

Meanwhile, the Centre today cautioned states to observe all precautions and don’t let the guard down amid the rise in Omicron variant cases in the country.

Amid fresh concerns raised by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country. According to available reports, several senior officials and experts attended the high-level meeting attended by senior officials and experts.

Meanwhile, the Centre today cautioned states to observe all precautions and don’t let the guard down amid the rise in Omicron variant cases in the country. The Centre also advised states slated to hold assembly polls in the next few months to ramp up Covid vaccination exponentially to protect the vulnerable population.

The Centre also asked the states to consider local curbs and restrictions ahead of the upcoming festive week.

India has recorded more than 260 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far. The daily rise in new Covid-19 cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 56 days now.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Omicron and a third wave.