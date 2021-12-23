  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM says state prepared to cope with up to 1 lakh cases per day, strengthening home isolation protocol

    In a statement to the media, Kejriwal stated that the administration is expanding staff as well as stockpiling medications for the coming months.

    Delhi CM on omicron says state prepared to cope with up to 1 lakh cases per day strengthening home isolation protocol gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 5:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the spike in instances of the coronavirus and its variation Omicron, saying that the administration is prepared to cope with up to one lakh cases per day. The Delhi CM directed staff to complete preparations for any spike, including developing the capacity to follow up on over one lakh positive people in home isolation. He also stated that the ability to do 3 lakh tests everyday had been built. He further stated that the AAP administration enhances the home isolation treatment strategy and recommended individuals with mild symptoms to stay at home rather than rushing to the hospital.

    In a statement to the media, Kejriwal stated that the administration is expanding staff as well as stockpiling medications for the coming months. On the availability of oxygen, he stated that the government is preparing for medical oxygen and that 15 oxygen tankers would be supplied to us within the next three weeks. To allay fears, Kejriwal stated that everyone tested for COVID-19 will receive a phone call from the government, assuring them of all required assistance and treatment if positive.

    Also Read | Omicron in India: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year celebrations amid surge in cases

    "Under our home isolation module, our healthcare staff will visit patients at their homes, perform tele-counselling, and provide them with a kit comprising oximeters and other equipment," he continued. He stated that if someone tests positive, a phone call would be made to the individual, and the next day, a medical team would visit him to provide him with a kit containing medications and other items.

    In addition, people in home isolation would be counselled by doctors for 10 days. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Delhi has begun to rise daily, with the national capital reporting 125 instances on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the number of persons infected with Omicron in Delhi increased to 64 on Thursday, up from 57 on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dictionary contains mafiavad and parivarvad: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi-dnm

    Dictionary contains ‘mafiavad’ and ‘parivarvad’: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi

    Relief to airlines: Karnataka government slashes tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel from January 1-dnm

    Relief to airlines: Karnataka government slashes tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel from January 1

    India first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made

    India's first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made

    In a first, CRPF women commandos in Z-plus security teams to protect Amit Shah, Gandhi family-dnm

    In a first, CRPF women commandos in Z-plus security teams to protect Amit Shah, Gandhi family

    Indian states that do not mind 21 year olds drinking gcw

    Indian states that do not mind 21-year-olds drinking

    Recent Stories

    LA Olympics 2028: ICC to make $3 million bid for cricket's inclusion?-ayh

    LA Olympics 2028: ICC to make $3 million bid for cricket's inclusion?

    Saurav Ghosal elated after being named Men's President of Professional Squash Association-ayh

    Saurav Ghosal named Men’s President of Professional Squash Association

    Here why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll RCB

    Here's why we LOVE Samantha Ruth Prabhu; actress knows how to shuts troll

    4 simple steps to get flawless skin sitting at home

    4 simple steps to get flawless skin sitting at home

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan SCJ

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on breaking up with Mohsin Khan

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon