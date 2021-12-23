Delhi CM says state prepared to cope with up to 1 lakh cases per day, strengthening home isolation protocol

In a statement to the media, Kejriwal stated that the administration is expanding staff as well as stockpiling medications for the coming months.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the spike in instances of the coronavirus and its variation Omicron, saying that the administration is prepared to cope with up to one lakh cases per day. The Delhi CM directed staff to complete preparations for any spike, including developing the capacity to follow up on over one lakh positive people in home isolation. He also stated that the ability to do 3 lakh tests everyday had been built. He further stated that the AAP administration enhances the home isolation treatment strategy and recommended individuals with mild symptoms to stay at home rather than rushing to the hospital.

In a statement to the media, Kejriwal stated that the administration is expanding staff as well as stockpiling medications for the coming months. On the availability of oxygen, he stated that the government is preparing for medical oxygen and that 15 oxygen tankers would be supplied to us within the next three weeks. To allay fears, Kejriwal stated that everyone tested for COVID-19 will receive a phone call from the government, assuring them of all required assistance and treatment if positive.

"Under our home isolation module, our healthcare staff will visit patients at their homes, perform tele-counselling, and provide them with a kit comprising oximeters and other equipment," he continued. He stated that if someone tests positive, a phone call would be made to the individual, and the next day, a medical team would visit him to provide him with a kit containing medications and other items.

In addition, people in home isolation would be counselled by doctors for 10 days. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Delhi has begun to rise daily, with the national capital reporting 125 instances on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the number of persons infected with Omicron in Delhi increased to 64 on Thursday, up from 57 on Wednesday.