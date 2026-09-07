BRS leaders including KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao were detained by police outside the Telangana Assembly. They were protesting against the Congress government's alleged 'failure' in its 1,000 days in office by wearing black T-shirts.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and other party MLAs were detained by police outside the Telangana Assembly on Monday after they were stopped from entering the premises wearing black T-shirts as a mark of protest against the Congress government.

Tensions escalated at the Assembly gate as BRS legislators wearing black outfits argued with security personnel after being denied entry. Police subsequently detained KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders and shifted them to local police stations. The protest also led to a major traffic disruption outside the Telangana State Assembly, with a traffic jam lasting around 30 to 40 minutes as a large number of party workers and police personnel gathered at the spot.

BRS Protests '1,000 Days of Failure'

Earlier in the day, KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS leaders staged a protest at Gunpark against what they described as the Congress government's failure during its 1,000 days in office. The protesting leaders wore black T-shirts carrying slogans such as "Congress failure in implementing guarantees" and "1,000 days of rule are a failure."

KTR Accuses Congress of 'False Promises'

Speaking to reporters, KTR accused the Congress of coming to power by making what he termed "reckless and false promises" and deceiving people across sections of society. "Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises. It deceived all sections of society. It made 420 promises, saying they would be implemented within 100 days. These promises were even given in writing on bond paper. They said the promises would be implemented within 100 days, but even after 1,000 days, not a single promise has been fulfilled so far," KTR said.

He said BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had directed party leaders to raise the issue of unfulfilled promises during the Assembly session. "That is why KCR directed us to expose the Congress during today's Assembly sessions. He instructed us to question the government on the implementation of its promises for the people, regardless of how many ways the Congress party insults us in the Assembly," KTR said.

KTR further alleged that conspiracies by the Congress and BJP against the BRS were not new and asserted that his party would continue to raise issues concerning Telangana. He called for detailed discussions on the problems faced by different sections of society.

The Congress government in Telangana completed its 1000-days in office on September 1, following which the BRS initiated a series of protests. (ANI)