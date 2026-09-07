Delhi Police has issued a security advisory ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, scheduled for September 11-13 in New Delhi. The advisory urges citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with enhanced security measures.

Delhi Police Issues Security Advisory

Ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, Delhi Police has issued an advisory outlining enhanced security arrangements across the national capital. Delhi Police urged citizens to remain alert, cooperate with police personnel and follow official advisories issued from time to time.

As part of the general security advisory, citizens have been asked to remain vigilant at public places, including markets, hotels, Metro stations, railway stations, bus stands and other crowded areas. People have also been advised not to touch or handle any unattended or suspicious object, bag or package.

"Citizens are advised to immediately inform the police if they notice any suspicious person, object, vehicle or unusual activity," the advisory said. It further advised people not to provide accommodation, shelter or employment to unknown persons without proper verification.

Hotels, guest houses and other accommodation operators have been directed to ensure proper verification and maintain records of all guests and visitors as per applicable rules. Residents have also been advised to ensure police verification of domestic helpers, tenants and other persons wherever required.

The advisory further directed citizens to avoid unnecessary gatherings near sensitive locations, designated routes and venues connected with the summit.

Summit Preparations and India's Focus

Meanwhile, preparations for the BRICS Summit are in full swing in the national capital, with the high-profile event leading to a significant rise in hotel tariffs across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Hotel rates have witnessed a sharp increase in the days leading up to and following the summit.

Innovation and Collaboration a Key Focus

India's BRICS Chairship 2026 is focusing on innovation, knowledge sharing, mentorship, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence to strengthen capabilities and foster collaboration among member countries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Sunday.

Sharing visuals in a post on X, Jaiswal said, "From innovation to action. Through knowledge sharing, mentorship, digital infrastructure and AI, India's BRICS Chairship 2026 is fostering collaboration, strengthening capabilities and enabling new solutions." The video, titled "India's BRICS Chairship 2026: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability", highlighted innovation as one of the key areas of focus under India's BRICS Chairship. "The greatest breakthroughs are built when knowledge moves, and talent finds room to grow," the video said, outlining initiatives being developed under the innovation pillar. (ANI)