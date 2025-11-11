Delhi Police's initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests i20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said Delhi Police's sources.
A high-intensity car explosion near Red Fort metro station on Monday evening killed at least eight people and injured over 24, officials said. The blast gutted six cars, two e-rickshaws, and an autorickshaw, shattering windows metres away, and was heard as far as ITO. Panic gripped the crowded area, with eyewitnesses reporting bodies and debris scattered. Ten fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was brought under control by 7:29 pm. Videos from Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed the scale of destruction.
Probe reveals car's trail to Pulwama
Traffic advisory by Delhi Traffic Police
“On 11.11.25, due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 06:00 AM to till further order and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey. No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut on that day and vice versa,” said Delhi Traffic Police.
Nitin Gadkari Pledges Strict Action
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "This is a very unfortunate incident. The government has taken it very seriously, and our government will take strict action against those responsible. There is no place for supporters of terrorism in this country... I extend my condolences to those who lost their lives..."
Amit Shah to Chair High-Level Security Review
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting at 11 a.m. in the Home Ministry office at Kartavya Bhawan. The meeting will be attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Director General of the National Investigation Agency, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and other senior officials. The review comes in the wake of Monday evening’s blast in Delhi, which left eight people dead and several others injured.
Lal Quila Metro Station Closed
“Lal Quila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal,” said DMRC.
Cops raid Pahagarganj, Daryaganj hotels overnight; 4 detained
“Police conducted searches throughout the night at hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and surrounding areas. The police team checked hotel registers. During the searches, four suspects were detained for questioning,” said Delhi Police sources.
Dr Umar Mohammad, who owned the white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening killing at least nine people, is suspected to be the suicide bomber. The first picture of the alleged suicide bomber has surfaced.