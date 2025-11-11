Summary

A high-intensity car explosion near Red Fort metro station on Monday evening killed at least eight people and injured over 24, officials said. The blast gutted six cars, two e-rickshaws, and an autorickshaw, shattering windows metres away, and was heard as far as ITO. Panic gripped the crowded area, with eyewitnesses reporting bodies and debris scattered. Ten fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was brought under control by 7:29 pm. Videos from Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed the scale of destruction.