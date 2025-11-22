BJP's Bhawna Bohra claims a power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah & Dy CM DK Shivakumar has divided Karnataka Congress. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah dismissed the speculation, attributing it to a potential cabinet reshuffle.

BJP Alleges Rift in Karnataka Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhawna Bohra on Friday alleged that a clear divide has emerged among Karnataka MLAs amid ongoing speculation about a possible change in the Chief Minister's post, criticising the Congress high command for creating confusion within the party, adding that the power tussle was overshadowing governance and public welfare.

Speaking to ANI in Raipur, Bohra said the differences between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were increasingly visible in public forums. She claimed that MLAs were openly clashing, indicating internal discord. "... Differences between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister can be clearly seen. There is a split among the MLAs, who are clashing in public meetings. The storm has arisen because the high command is confused. In this entire tussle for power and position, the public, who voted for them, is being neglected. What happened in Chhattisgarh is now being repeated in Karnataka..." Bohra said.

Shivakumar Dismisses Rumours

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed the ongoing speculation, stating that leaders meeting the party's senior leadership should not be viewed as unusual, further emphasising that MLAs and ministers frequently meet top leaders for various discussions.

Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar said, "...All are eligible to go and meet their leaders. You can't stop them, you can't tell them no, because so many are going with ministers. Some of them are going with the CM. Who will stop them? No one will stop them..." His comments came amid reports that several Karnataka MLAs were travelling to Delhi to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sparking rumours of internal unrest.

Siddaramaiah Calls Debate 'Unnecessary'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday downplayed the speculations of leadership change in the state, terming it as an "unnecessary debate" and attributing these speculations to recent discussions about a cabinet reshuffle.

The Chief Minister further said that senior party leadership would further take decisions on the cabinet reshuffle, as out of the total 34 ministerial posts, two posts are vacant, which would be filled during the cabinet reshuffle.

When asked if he will continue as the CM for 5 years, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "This is an unnecessary debate. Only after it was said that the cabinet can be reshuffled after two and a half years, the issue of changing the Chief Minister has come to the fore. The party leaders need to take a decision on the cabinet reshuffle. There are a total of 34 ministerial posts, out of which two posts are vacant. These vacant ministerial positions will be filled during the cabinet reshuffle."