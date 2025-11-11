The Delhi Red Fort car blast killed 12 and injured over 20. An astrologer’s August post predicted the terror attack and hinted at ‘Operation Sindoor 2’, raising concerns over India-Pakistan tensions.

New Delhi: The car blast incident near Delhi’s Red Fort has triggered a nationwide high-alert situation, with investigators increasingly certain about the involvement of a terrorist network. The powerful explosion, which killed 12 people and injured more than 20, has shaken the national capital. Authorities have detained several suspects, while major investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are probing possible links to terror outfits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a startling revelation, it has now come to light that famous Indian astrologer Prashanth Kini had predicted such an incident back in August. Kini had not only hinted at a major terror attack in the latter half of 2025 but had also warned that a war-like situation with Pakistan could arise in December.

Kini’s August Prediction Foretold The Delhi Blast

On August 20, astrologer Prashanth Kini had posted a cryptic message on social media predicting that an incident similar to the Pahalgam attack would occur in November or December. Although he did not specifically mention Delhi, Kini’s prediction that "Pahalgam 2 would happen around the end of the year” appears eerily close to the tragic November 10 blast near the Red Fort.

Kini later stated that the explosion clearly bore the hallmarks of a terrorist act rather than an accidental CNG blast.

“A car’s CNG explosion would not kill twelve people and injure more than twenty. This is clearly a well-planned act of terror,” Kini remarked.

Scroll to load tweet…

Prediction Of ‘Operation Sindoor 2’ And Possible War Scenario

Referring to India’s earlier military response to terror attacks, Kini mentioned that the 2025 conflict would mirror events following the Pahalgam attack, when India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ to destroy terrorist bases.

In a post dated August 13, Kini wrote, “Many supporters are asking when the India–Pakistan war will happen. My answer is the third week of December 2025. Certain events will compel a war with Pakistan. India will retaliate under ‘Operation Sindoor 2’.”

He further predicted that Pakistan’s counter-actions would be met with decisive Indian strikes, forcing Islamabad to request a ceasefire, thereby ending the conflict before it could fully escalate.

Kini Labels The Red Fort Blast A Terrorist Act

Following the explosion, Kini reiterated his stance, asserting that the Red Fort car blast was no mere accident.

“Massive preparations have been made for a ‘Pahalgam 2’ type of attack. The Delhi car blast is part of that plan. India must remain extremely vigilant,” he warned.

Authorities continue to investigate all possible angles, as Kini’s earlier predictions have once again sparked public debate about astrology’s role in foreseeing national crises.

Scroll to load tweet…