The Red Fort blast in Delhi killed 12 and injured over 20, shattering families’ lives across small towns. Victims included drivers, shopkeepers, and young entrepreneurs chasing dreams.

The powerful explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on Monday evening not only shook the national capital but also left a trail of grief hundreds of kilometres away. Families in small towns are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of their loved ones, whose lives were ordinary yet full of dreams and responsibilities.

From the quiet lanes of Shravasti and Deoria to the bustling streets of Meerut, Amroha, and Shamli, the victims were everyday people — taxi and e-rickshaw drivers, shopkeepers, and bus conductors — working hard to build a better life for their families.

Shravasti Mourns a Hardworking Son

Among the victims was 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra of Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district. He had been working at a printing press in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar to support his wife and three children.

His father, Bhure Mishra, recalled the young man’s dedication. “He was a hardworking man. He wanted to give his children a good education. We still can't believe he is gone,” Bhure said, his voice breaking as neighbours gathered to console the family.

District Magistrate Ashwini Pandey said Dinesh's body was being brought back to Shravasti and would arrive by Tuesday evening. “We have spoken to the family and assured them of all possible assistance,” he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Meerut Family Torn Apart by Loss and Dispute

In Meerut, grief was compounded by a painful disagreement over where to lay 32-year-old Mohsin to rest. Mohsin had moved to Delhi two years ago to drive an e-rickshaw and earn a living for his family. He died in the blast while ferrying passengers near the Red Fort.

When his body reached his hometown in Lohia Nagar, Mohsin’s wife, Sultana, wanted him buried in Delhi, where their children were studying. His parents insisted on Meerut. Neighbours and relatives tried to mediate as both sides broke down in tears.

“The blast took Mohsin away, but now even the family is divided,” said a neighbour. After several hours of tension and police intervention, Sultana finally took the body for burial.

Young Lives Lost in Pursuit of Livelihood

Eighteen-year-old Nauman Ansari from Shamli had gone to Delhi to buy cosmetics for his shop. The explosion cut short his life. “Nauman was killed on the spot while his cousin Aman sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi,” his uncle Furkan was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Sonu, a relative working near New Delhi Railway Station, said, “Early this morning, I got a call from my uncle saying Nauman was no more and asked me to reach LNJP Hospital.”

In Deoria, 22-year-old Shiva Jaiswal, who ran a small ready-made garment shop in Bhalauni town, was among those injured in the blast. Shiva had gone to Delhi to buy new stock for the festive season. His sister, Purnima Jaiswal, was quoted as saying by PTI, “Shiva had called earlier that day to say he had finished shopping and would visit our aunt before returning home. Then we heard about the blast on TV and his phone went unreachable. Later, we found out he was admitted to LNJP Hospital.”

His mother, Maya Jaiswal, a local BJP Mahila Morcha worker, added, “He was lucky this time,” expressing relief that her son survived the explosion.

Taxi Drivers and Bus Conductors on the Frontline

Among the other victims was Ashok Kumar, 34, a DTC bus conductor from Amroha district, who had been supporting his elderly parents and two young children through his job in Delhi.

From Bihar, 22-year-old Pankaj Sahni, a taxi driver, also lost his life in the blast. His relative, Ramdev Sahni, recounted the devastating news: “He drove a taxi for three years. We were told the backside of his head was blown off. The car, a WagnoR, was completely damaged.”

Rising Toll and Security Measures

According to Delhi Police, the death toll following the Monday evening blast near the Red Fort has risen to 12, with three more people succumbing to their injuries on Tuesday. Over 20 others were injured in the incident, which is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency as a likely terror attack.

A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act. Delhi and neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been placed on high alert, with enhanced security at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, shopping malls, markets, and other crowded places.