Lucknow family reels in shock after their daughter, Dr. Shaheen Shahid, is linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast. While police probe terror connections, her father insists he never suspected her involvement.

The devastating car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 20 has sent shockwaves far beyond the national capital. In Lucknow, the focus has shifted to one family grappling with disbelief: that of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, recently arrested in connection with the blast.

Authorities, including the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Lucknow Police, and central agencies, conducted searches at Shaheen’s residence in Muttaqipur on Tuesday. Officials collected documents, questioned neighbours, and spoke with family members to trace her connections with a terror network allegedly involved in the attack.

But inside the family home, there was only confusion and sorrow. The family’s world has been upended by allegations that Shaheen is linked to Dr. Muzammil, a key figure from whose possession a large quantity of explosives was seized in Faridabad. Muzammil is wanted by Jammu and Kashmir Police in a separate case tied to a social media post allegedly supporting the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

“I Can’t Believe This”

Dr Shaheen's father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, declared that he was "shocked to hear of her alleged involvement".

"I have three children. My eldest son is Mohammad Shoaib, who lives here with me. My daughter is Shaheen Shahid and my youngest son is Parvez Ansari. I last spoke to Shaheen about a month ago. I have never heard her mention Dr. Muzammil or anyone connected to such activities," Ansari added.

Police have suggested Shaheen led the Jaish-e-Mohammed women’s recruitment wing, operating through a female group called Jamaat-ul-Mominat. She is reportedly connected to the terror module spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh that culminated in Monday’s Red Fort blast.

Investigation Intensifies

The Delhi blast is believed to have been carried out by Dr. Umar Nabi, a Pulwama doctor who allegedly drove the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort. DNA samples were collected from his mother in Jammu and Kashmir to establish a link to the remains found at the scene.

The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following a high-level review by Home Minister Amit Shah. Authorities say preliminary findings indicate the use of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators in the blast.

Four people in Kashmir have been detained in connection with the case. Tariq, from Pulwama, who allegedly provided the car to Umar, is now in custody.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Uttar Pradesh, with police conducting checks at markets, railway stations, bus terminals, metro stations, and crowded public spaces.

“Vigilance has been increased in all major districts and instructions have been issued for round-the-clock patrolling,” a senior police official said.