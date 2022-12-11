Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns over MCD defeat; Virendra Sachdeva appointed acting president

In an order, the BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said, "The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order."



Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday (December 11) resigned from his position, days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated the BJP in the municipal corporation polls. The BJP's Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed acting president.

In an order, the BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said, "The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order."

On Wednesday, the AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the Municipal of Delhi (MCD). The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

Earlier on Friday, Gupta had said that the MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", ending speculation over the saffron party staking a claim on the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.

Gupta further said that the BJP councillors would resist if the AAP indulged in corruption at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and work for the city's people as Opposition.

Several BJP leaders had earlier hinted that the party might go for the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.

Hints dropped by other party leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Tajinder Pal Bagga, also gave rise to speculation that the BJP might go for the mayor's post.

The MCD mayor is elected by all 250 councillors in the House, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from the city, and 14 MLAs nominated by the speaker of the Delhi Assembly.