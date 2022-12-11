Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

    Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency and the head of the Congress' election committee in the state, is a law graduate, began his career in student politics and went on to rise to the position of state unit chief.

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday (December 11) took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla. The oath takingceremony comes two days after the Congress wrested power from BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly, the Congress leadership Saturday named Sukhu as the next CM, during a CLP meeting held in the state.

    The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The party choice of CM was a major setback to state party chief Pratibha Singh, who had openly staked claim to the top post invoking the legacy of Vibhadra Singh, the five-time Chief Minister who died last July.

    Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency and the head of the Congress' election committee in the state, is a law graduate, began his career in student politics and went on to rise to the position of state unit chief.

    Soon after the annoucement, Sukhu promised a clean and honest government. He said it was his responsibility to fulfil the promises made by the party to the people.

    "We are very happy", Priyanka Gandhi said ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. When Rahul Gandhi arrived in Shimla, state Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh told him, "We had promised that we would get back Congress in Himachal Pradesh." Rahul Gandhi responded to Pratibha Singh and said, "Congratulations".

    The Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared on Thursday. Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

