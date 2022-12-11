'Politics of opportunism': PM Modi slams opposition in Maharashtra's Nagpur address

Earlier today, PM Modi also inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai "Samruddhi Expressway". The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, covering a distance of 520 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 11) slammed political parties involved in "shortcut" politics and warned of "politics of opportunism" in his address at AIIMS in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Urging people to expose all those parties spending on vote banks, PM Modi said, "Some political parties are betraying the voters. We can't let shortcut politics dictate fate."

On Sunday, PM Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur. Along with the prime minister, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve were present on the occasion.

In his address, PM Modi said, "I want to warn you against shortcut politics. Those political leaders adopting shortcuts are the biggest enemies of the country. Those who aim to gain power by making false promises can't make a govt. I urge them to understand the importance of development."

Earlier today, PM Modi also inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai "Samruddhi Expressway". The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, covering a distance of 520 km.

Apart from this, he also flagged off the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project and travelled in the train with students.

Laying the foundation stone for several projects in Maharashtra, PM Modi said, "The projects inaugurated today will give a new direction to development in Maharashtra. These projects give a holistic vision of infrastructure in the state. It is proof of how fast the double engine government in Maharashtra and at the Centre is working." (sic)