    Delhi's air quality dips to 'severe' category again, AQI crosses 400

    Delhi's air quality dipped to severe category on Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted shallow fog in Delhi on November 22, 24 and 25.  Fog is also likely to occur across parts of the national capital on November 26 and 27.

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    Delhi's air quality in several places dipped to 'severe' on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with the air quality index (AQI) standing at more than 400.  The AQI in areas like Ashok Vihar recorded 405, 447 in Bawana, 405 in Dwarka, and 429 in Jahangirpuri. However, in other places, the air quality remained 'very poor' with AQI recorded at 378 in Anand Vihar, 374 in Burari Crossing, 392 in Lodhi Road.

    The city's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm, stood at 372 on Tuesday, deteriorating from 348 on Monday and 301 on Sunday. It was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday.

    In light of the decrease in air pollution levels brought on by favourable wind speed and direction, the Centre lifted strict limits on Saturday, including a prohibition on construction activities associated with linear projects and the admission of trucks that emit pollution into Delhi.

    Another government directive stated that since the AQI has improved and there is no sign of a significant decline anytime soon, all Delhi schools would reopen on Monday, November 20. These actions make up the last phase, or Stage IV, of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is its strategy for reducing air pollution.

    The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) stated that the air quality forecasts issued by the Indian Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not show a sharp decline in the general quality of the air in Delhi-NCR in the upcoming days.

    Moreover, the Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab and Delhi governments on the issue of pollution. The top court urged the state governments to find alternative to end the practice of stubble burning. 

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
