Deep Sidhu’s brother alleges conspiracy behind accident, FIR filed

The sudden death of Deep Sidhu has given rise to a lot of questions, and the relatives have alleged a conspiracy behind the accident.

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actor who was active in the farmers’ protest against the three now repealed Central farm laws, met with a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana. The actor was earlier named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case.

The Haryana Police said that the actor’s car rammed into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. The actor was reportedly accompanied by his partner, Reena Rai.

A team of three doctors from Sonipat government hospital -- Dr Pankaj Keswani, Dr Bhanu and Dr Rajesh Singh -- conducted the post-mortem. Later, Deep Sidhu’s body was taken to Ludhiana, where his final rites will take place at Ghuman Estate.

An FIR has been filed against an unknown driver for his alleged involvement in the accident that led to the death of Deep Sidhu. Sonipat police registered an FIR against a truck driver based on Deep Sidhu’s brother Surjeet's complaint.

In his complaint, Surjeet alleged that the truck driver applied breaks suddenly, resulting in the accident on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway on Tuesday night.

Surjeet said, “An unknown caller informed him that his brother Sandeep (Deep) Singh Sidhu had met with an accident at Kharkhoda...On receiving the call, Reena Rai narrated to me the incident.”

“[I received a call from an] an unknown number, whereby I was informed that my brother Sandeep Singh Sidhu met with an accident at KMP near Kharkhoda toll as the was driving Scorpio and that an ambulance was on its way, (sic)” Surjeet told police.

Meanwhile, the FIR was filed under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The popular Punjabi actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the accident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda. Commenting on the accident, Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma said the driver has been identified while efforts are on to nab him.

“It’s a case of rash and negligent driving... FIR has been registered. The driver has been identified, teams trying to nab him,” Sharma said.

Further, the SP confirmed a partially consumed liquor bottle was recovered from Deep Sidhu’s car. “We retrieved a partially consumed liquor bottle from Deep Sidhu’s car. Viscera sample has been collected, further action will be taken after analysis of FSL report,” the Sonipat SP said.

Deep Sidhu was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January last year. He was bailed out in April. He was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally by protesting farmers in 2021. Police had also accused him of fuelling chaos at Red Fort.

