NCC cadets lead cleanliness drive at Mahakumbh Mela, promoting a cleaner environment

Following the successful organisation of Mahakumbh 2025, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has been conducting regular cleanliness drives to maintain hygiene in the fair area. As part of this initiative, a comprehensive cleanliness drive was organised in Sector 7 on Monday, with around 90 cadets from Uttar Pradesh 6 UP Girls Battalion NCC and UP Naval NCC actively participating.

The campaign was spearheaded by Subedar Major Harvinder Singh, Lieutenant Colonel Farah Diba, and PI Arvind Kumar. The cadets took responsibility for garbage collection and disposal, ensuring that the Kumbh Mela area remained clean and environmentally balanced. The campaign aimed at maintaining cleanliness and preserving the environmental balance in the Kumbh Mela area.

The cleanliness drive was organised under the guidance of the Prayagraj Mela Authority. The initiative was supported by Deputy District Magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh, Health and Sanitation Officer (SMO) Dr. Vivek Kumar Pandey, and other officials who were present to oversee the efforts.

The two-hour campaign witnessed dedicated involvement from the cadets, who carried out the cleanliness activities with full commitment and energy.

As a token of appreciation, cadets were honored during the closing ceremony, where they were provided with food packets, jute, and cotton bags to encourage their continued commitment to social service.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such initiatives and urged everyone to be mindful of cleanliness.

