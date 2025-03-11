Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for insulting Muslims during his Iftar party

Read Full Article

Tamil singer Vijay recently held a spectacular Iftar gathering at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah, Chennai, which his admirers received well. However, the event has now become the centre of controversy, with the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath filing an official complaint against the actor.

According to media sources, Syed Kous, Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath's treasurer, said the gathering violated Muslim sensibilities. He argued that the gathering was badly managed and did not reflect the real essence of Iftar.

Furthermore, according to a News18 article, Syed Kous remarked that those who had nothing to do with fasting or the religious meaning of Iftar were present at the gathering, making the occasion an insult to the community. He also questioned the event's security, claiming that Vijay's foreign guards were rude and behaved like 'cows'.

"Muslims were insulted at the Iftar program organised by Vijay. We believe the participation of drunkards and rowdies who had nothing to do with fasting or Iftar has insulted Muslims," he reportedly said. The treasurer has encouraged authorities to take legal action against the actor-politician, stating that the complaint was submitted not for notoriety but to prevent similar situations in the future.

The actor, who is preparing for his political debut, has not yet given an official remark on the subject.

About Vijay's Iftar celebration in Chennai.

On March 8, the South celebrity gave an iftar party to commemorate the holy month of Ramzan. He was spotted wearing a skull cap and taking part in the evening prayers as those who observed roza broke their fast.

Vijay's photos and videos became popular online. The founder and leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was observed participating in iftari ceremonies with his Muslim colleagues while dressed entirely in white, complete with a skull cap.

According to accounts, Vijay fasted for a whole day and performed prayers in accordance with Islamic customs before engaging in iftar rites and throwing a feast for thousands of people.

His party arranged the event, which took place at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah, Chennai. Imams from 15 local mosques were asked to participate, and plans were made to accommodate over 3,000 people.

Vijay's Political Debut

Meanwhile, Vijay is preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, and he has allegedly opted to run alone, without establishing an alliance with the AIADMK.

On the cinema front, Vijay is poised to release his forthcoming feature, Jana Nayagan, which will also be his final film.

