Indian Railways to implement Mahakumbh-style crowd management for Holi and other festivals

Inspired by the successful crowd management during Mahakumbh 2025, Indian Railways will implement similar strategies at 60 major stations during Holi and other festivals. Measures include holding areas, controlled entry, CCTV surveillance, and infrastructure upgrades to ensure passenger safety and smooth movement.

Published: Mar 11, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 saw a historic gathering, with 66 crore devotees taking a holy dip over 45 days. The Prayagraj Railway Division ran a record 16,780 trains, transporting nearly five crore pilgrims. Impressed by the effective crowd management at key stations, Indian Railways will now implement these strategies at 60 major stations during Holi and other festivals. 

In a high-level meeting on crowd management for Holi, officials decided to implement measures such as holding areas, controlled entry, CCTV surveillance, and digital communication tools to ensure smooth passenger movement. 

Key decisions from the high-level Meeting included expanding holding areas and creating additional waiting zones at crowded stations like Anand Vihar, Surat, Udhna, Patna, and New Delhi. Controlled platform access, similar to the Mahakumbh model, allows passengers to be allowed onto platforms in a phased manner to prevent overcrowding. 

Advanced monitoring systems with CCTV cameras will track crowd pressure while railway staff and police will coordinate via walkie-talkies, live announcements, and digital communication systems. Enhanced security measures with station entry will be restricted—only reserved category passengers will be allowed direct access. 

At the same time, unreserved passengers will wait in holding areas until their trains arrive. The station master will regulate ticket issuance based on crowd density. Infrastructure upgrades, including 20-foot and 40-foot-wide footbridges at key stations, will improve passenger movement. Railway employees will receive special ID cards, and distinctive uniforms may be introduced to enhance visibility and coordination during high-traffic events.

With these proactive measures, Indian Railways aims to ensure passenger safety and prevent any incidents of overcrowding at major railway hubs during festivals, making travel more efficient and secure.

